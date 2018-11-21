Nanova Tech Inc Launches Nano Calcium Supplement
Nanova Tech Inc has launched its first product, Nano-Cal, online via its new e-commerce site.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanova Tech Inc. has launched its first product online via its new e-commerce site. Nanova Tech Inc looks to revolutionize the supplement industry by applying the latest technology to the most needed supplements that people take on a daily basis. The company will be launching new products in the coming months, but we are very excited about our Nano-Cal supplement that is available today.
Nanotechnology is driving the creation of a myriad of novel materials with many applications in disciplines as diverse as medicine, electronics, biomaterials and the food industry. In the latter application, reducing the particle size of materials may be an efficient and reliable tool for improving the bioavailability and absorption in food.
Calcium is essential for living organisms, in particular for cell physiology, where calcium influx and efflux function as a signal for many cellular processes. Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the human body, as a major material in mineralization of bone and teeth.
Taking calcium supplements can reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis, but calcium is not readily absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract. Nanotechnology is expected to resolve this problem. Almost 100% absorption for utilisation by the body, unlike general calcium supplements where only ~23% will be absorbed.
Nanova Tech Inc. is commitment 10 years research and development of the World’s first 3D nano-pulveriser technology leading to the successful production of Nano Calcium Essential. This is the only technology available in the World that allows organic and inorganic materials to be manufactured through the ultra-pure classification system opening up a new chapter in the management of dietary supplementation.
