B&H WORLDWIDE APPOINTS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER FOR ASIA

ALPS FREE TRADE ZONE, SINGAPORE, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has appointed Chris Allen to the newly created position of Business Development Manager, Asia. Based in Singapore, at the B&H facility within the ALPS Free Trade Zone at Changi Airport he will be responsible for identifying opportunities for the company to grow its products and services across the Asia region.

Allen has worked in operational, business development and customer solutions roles for B&H for a number of years including time as station manager, Dubai. For the last six years he has been based at the company's London Heathrow global headquarters where he has expanded the service offerings and customer base as one of B&H's key Customer Solutions Managers.

His unparalleled knowledge of engineering logistics skills around the world will additionally enable him to provide the B&H board with suggestions for the strategic path of the company's business in Asia as well as insights into developments in the Asian aviation industry.

"We are delighted that Chris has accepted this new role to lead the further development of our business across Asia. His in-depth knowledge of our worldwide operations and customer first mentality will enable us to expand our brand plus meet our growth initiatives in the Asian market”, says Group Sales Director, Seth Profit.

Allen will work alongside Bhupesh Malik and Joey Cheng, Country Managers for Singapore and Hong Kong respectively.



