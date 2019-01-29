Issued by B&H Worldwide

B&H WORLDWIDE APPOINTS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER FOR ASIA

His in-depth knowledge of our worldwide operations and customer first mentality will enable us to expand our brand plus meet our growth initiatives in the Asian market.”
— Seth Profit (Group Sales Director)

ALPS FREE TRADE ZONE, SINGAPORE, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has appointed Chris Allen to the newly created position of Business Development Manager, Asia. Based in Singapore, at the B&H facility within the ALPS Free Trade Zone at Changi Airport he will be responsible for identifying opportunities for the company to grow its products and services across the Asia region.

Allen has worked in operational, business development and customer solutions roles for B&H for a number of years including time as station manager, Dubai. For the last six years he has been based at the company's London Heathrow global headquarters where he has expanded the service offerings and customer base as one of B&H's key Customer Solutions Managers.

His unparalleled knowledge of engineering logistics skills around the world will additionally enable him to provide the B&H board with suggestions for the strategic path of the company's business in Asia as well as insights into developments in the Asian aviation industry.

"We are delighted that Chris has accepted this new role to lead the further development of our business across Asia. His in-depth knowledge of our worldwide operations and customer first mentality will enable us to expand our brand plus meet our growth initiatives in the Asian market”, says Group Sales Director, Seth Profit.

Allen will work alongside Bhupesh Malik and Joey Cheng, Country Managers for Singapore and Hong Kong respectively.

Antony Howarth
B&H Worldwide
+44 20 8759 0215
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Antony Howarth
B&H Worldwide
+44 20 8759 0215
Share This Story
Company Details
B&H Worldwide
1 Saxon Way Trading Estate, Harmondsworth
West Drayton
UB7 0LW
United Kingdom
00447823335507
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

B&H Worldwide, recently named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

* FIND OUT MORE *

More From This Author
B&H WORLDWIDE APPOINTS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER FOR ASIA
B&H WORLDWIDE ESTABLISHES SECOND 24/7 CONTROL TOWER IN SINGAPORE TO CATER FOR BUSINESS EXPANSION
B&H WORLDWIDE CHOOSES BSI TO ENHANCE QUALITY STANDARDS GLOBALLY
View All Stories From This Author