Sun European Affiliate Completes an Investment in B&H Worldwide Ltd.

Sun European Invests in B&H Worldwide B&H Worldwide logo

Sun European, a leading private investment firm, announced its affiliate has completed an investment in B&H Worldwide Ltd.

This is an exciting milestone for our company. With the support of Sun European Partners, we will be able to continue investing in our team, our capabilities & the services we provide to our customers” — Stuart Allen, Group CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun European Partners, LLP. (“Sun European”), a leading private investment firm focused on investing and building lower middle market businesses, today announced its affiliate has completed an investment in B&H Worldwide Ltd (“B&H” or the “Company”), adding to Sun European’s growing buy and build portfolio.

Founded in 1988, B&H provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aviation & aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. Headquartered at London Heathrow, B&H operates across the globe from their strategically located hubs, supported by highly specialized global AOG centres that allow them to be ready to provide industry leading support for all critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“B&H has established itself as a trusted global logistics partner to the aerospace and aviation sector. We look forward to partnering with Stuart Allen and his team to execute on an M&A strategy within aviation logistics as well as across other specialist logistics verticals” said Gabriel Danielachvili, Principal at Sun European Partners.

“This is an exciting milestone for our company. With the support of Sun European Partners, we will be able to continue investing in our team, our capabilities, and the services we provide to our customers. We’re proud of what we’ve built and look forward to the opportunities ahead.” said Stuart Allen, CEO and Shareholder at B&H, who will remain actively involved and invested in the business going forward.



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