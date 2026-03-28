Sun European Affiliate Completes an Investment in B&H Worldwide Ltd.

Sun European Invests in B&H Worldwide

Sun European Invests in B&H Worldwide

B&H Worldwide logo

B&H Worldwide logo

Sun European, a leading private investment firm, announced its affiliate has completed an investment in B&H Worldwide Ltd.

This is an exciting milestone for our company. With the support of Sun European Partners, we will be able to continue investing in our team, our capabilities & the services we provide to our customers”
— Stuart Allen, Group CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun European Partners, LLP. (“Sun European”), a leading private investment firm focused on investing and building lower middle market businesses, today announced its affiliate has completed an investment in B&H Worldwide Ltd (“B&H” or the “Company”), adding to Sun European’s growing buy and build portfolio.

Founded in 1988, B&H provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aviation & aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. Headquartered at London Heathrow, B&H operates across the globe from their strategically located hubs, supported by highly specialized global AOG centres that allow them to be ready to provide industry leading support for all critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“B&H has established itself as a trusted global logistics partner to the aerospace and aviation sector. We look forward to partnering with Stuart Allen and his team to execute on an M&A strategy within aviation logistics as well as across other specialist logistics verticals” said Gabriel Danielachvili, Principal at Sun European Partners.

“This is an exciting milestone for our company. With the support of Sun European Partners, we will be able to continue investing in our team, our capabilities, and the services we provide to our customers. We’re proud of what we’ve built and look forward to the opportunities ahead.” said Stuart Allen, CEO and Shareholder at B&H, who will remain actively involved and invested in the business going forward.

Wei Koon GOH
B&H Worldwide
+44 7823 335507
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Sun European Affiliate Completes an Investment in B&H Worldwide Ltd.

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Wei Koon GOH
B&H Worldwide
+44 7823 335507
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B&H Worldwide
1 Saxon Way Trading Estate, Harmondsworth
West Drayton, UB7 0LW
United Kingdom
+44 208 283 0215
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About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

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