B&H Worldwide Accelerates Digital Transformation with AI-Powered Tyre Scanning Technology

B&H NZ Employee Using AI Tyre Scanner

B&H NZ Employee Using AI Tyre Scanner

B&H Worldwide logo

B&H Worldwide logo

B&H Worldwide FirstTRAC AI Tyre Scanner In Action

B&H Worldwide FirstTRAC AI Tyre Scanner In Action

B&H Worldwide has announced the successful implementation of advanced, AI-driven tyre scanning technology at its New Zealand operations.

For our customers, it means greater visibility, faster reporting and increased confidence in the integrity of their stock. It’s a clear example of how technology can directly enhance service quality..”
— Lee Hedges, Branch Manager

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the gold standard in aerospace logistics, has announced the successful implementation of advanced, AI-driven tyre scanning technology at its New Zealand operations. The initiative, integrated directly into the company’s proprietary FirstTRAC platform, marks a significant leap forward in operational efficiency, boasting a 60% reduction in inventory processing times.

As aerospace supply chains face increasing complexity and more stringent compliance demands, B&H Worldwide’s New Zealand station was selected as the global pilot site for this digital transformation. The solution replaces traditional, manual data entry with a mobile-based scanning SDK that utilises computer vision and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to instantly capture critical tyre data.

Redefining Accuracy and Speed

Prior to this rollout, tyre logistics relied heavily on manual intervention, which carried inherent risks of human error and delayed reporting. The new system allows staff to use smartphones or tablets as high-performance scanners, capable of reading both standard barcodes and complex tyre serial numbers directly from the sidewall.

The impact on operational metrics has been immediate and measurable:

• Processing Efficiency: Inventory handling time has dropped from an average of 4 minutes per unit to just 1 minute, achieving a 60% improvement.
• Precision: Error rates have been slashed by 80-90%, with data accuracy now exceeding 99%.
• Productivity: Overall units processed per hour have increased by approximately 30%.

Seamless Integration with FirstTRAC

The technology is fully embedded within B&H Worldwide’s FirstTRAC WMS platform through a dual-integration approach developed by the IT team. By utilising the Anyline Mobile SDK (via the React Native Plugin for the FirstTRAC Mobile App on iOS and Android) alongside the Anyline Web SDK (integrated via JavaScript for the FirstTRAC web application), the system provides a unified data stream.

This ensures that stock checks, dispatch requests and bulk inventory uploads are updated in real-time, providing customers with unparalleled visibility into their high-value assets.

A Strategic Milestone

While the pilot was launched in response to B&H’s internal continuous improvement programme rather than a specific customer mandate, the benefits to its partners, including a leading global tyre manufacturer are substantial. The system ensures 100% stock integrity for used tyre casing movements and creates a digital audit trail that simplifies regulatory compliance.

Lee Hedges, Branch Manager of B&H Worldwide New Zealand, said:

“This implementation represents a significant step forward in how we manage high-value, safety-critical inventory. By introducing real-time tyre scanning, we’ve improved accuracy, speed and traceability across our operations.

For our customers, it means greater visibility, faster reporting and increased confidence in the integrity of their stock. It’s a clear example of how technology can directly enhance service quality and operational excellence.”

Future Outlook

The New Zealand pilot serves as the blueprint for a global rollout, with Melbourne, Australia, scheduled as the next site for implementation. This digitisation strategy aligns with B&H Worldwide’s broader commitment to sustainability by reducing paper reliance and minimising the carbon footprint associated with logistical rework and manual reconciliation.

By standardising these processes across its global network, B&H Worldwide continues to reinforce its position as the most technologically advanced logistics partner in the aviation sector.

Wei Koon GOH
B&H Worldwide
+44 7823 335507
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B&H Worldwide Accelerates Digital Transformation with AI-Powered Tyre Scanning Technology

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Wei Koon GOH
B&H Worldwide
+44 7823 335507
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B&H Worldwide
1 Saxon Way Trading Estate, Harmondsworth
West Drayton, UB7 0LW
United Kingdom
+44 208 283 0215
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B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

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