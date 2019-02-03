ANCON Supports World Cancer Day Campaign #IAmandIWill

World Cancer Day February 4th

9.6 million people die each year from cancer. More than HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined. 2030, experts project cancer deaths to rise to 13 million.

Ancon Medical’s NBT device is a much better alternative than CT scans early on and far cheaper too” — Wesley Baker - CEO of ANCON Medical

World Cancer Day this 4th February marks the launch of the 3-year #IAmandIWill campaign, urging for personal commitment to increasing the power of individual action on impacting the future of cancer prevention and treatment.

A campaign built to resonate, inspire change and mobilise action, ANCON’s support of World Cancer Day offers a chance to create long-lasting impact by increasing public-facing exposure and engagement, leading to impact-driven action.

Designed specifically with the goals of early diagnosis and differentiation of cancer in mind, ANCON Medical’s Nanoparticle Biomarker Tagging (NBT) is the ideal technology to fit with the UICC (Union for International Cancer Control) campaign, offering non-invasive detection of an array of diseases through a simple breath test.

At just a fraction of the cost of current methods, the NBT can identify diseases and viruses within minutes. With early and fast identification, cancer is more likely to respond to effective treatment and result in a greater probability of survival, less suffering, and often less expensive and less intensive treatment.

Cancer is a disease which occurs when changes in a group of normal cells within the body lead to uncontrolled, abnormal growth forming a lump called a tumour; this is true of all cancers except leukaemia (cancer of the blood). If left untreated, tumours can grow and spread into the surrounding normal tissue, or to other parts of the body via the bloodstream and lymphatic systems, and can affect the digestive, nervous and circulatory systems or release hormones that may affect body function.

NBT technology works for early detection of cancer by detecting “biomarkers” in a breath, which are DNA-protein controlled volatile organic compounds (VOCs) metabolites specific to diseases. These VOCs are the “fingerprints” of disease and NBT is far more sensitive than current screening methods. Whereas similar technology can require a concentration of thousands of biomarker molecules to detect the presence of a disease or virus, the NBT can detect concentrations as small as a single molecule.

“Ancon Medical’s NBT device is a much better alternative than CT scans early on and far cheaper too,” said Wesley Baker, CEO of ANCON Medical. “It can screen a wide range of at-risk individuals, allowing doctors to discover the presence of pathologies at an early state. For many, once cancer is diagnosed, it is too late. For example, with a lung cancer diagnosis, more than half die within one year. NBT has the potential to find lung cancer in its earliest stages, where more than 57 per cent has a five-year survival rate.”

