L-R: Desmond Lee (Head of Channels, ASEAN), Charlie Loke (Head of Marketing, APAC), Rohit Gupta (Founder & CEO)

Crux Labs, a Singapore based start-up company, announces the appointment of Desmond Lee as Head of Channels, ASEAN, and Charlie Loke as Head of Marketing, APAC.

Having closed an investment round recently, our endeavor is to bring industry leaders with relevant sales, marketing and engineering backgrounds. I am excited to have Desmond and Charlie on board.” — Rohit Gupta, Founder - Crux Labs

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CRUX LABS ANNOUNCES HEAD OF CHANNELS ASEAN AND HEAD OF MARKETING APAC

Singapore – 28 January 2019: Crux Labs, a Singapore based start-up company, announces the appointment of Desmond Lee as Head of Channels, ASEAN, and Charlie Loke as Head of Marketing, APAC. These appointments are poised to strengthen the organizational capabilities and accelerate its business growth.

A seasoned executive, Desmond Lee has over two decades of experience in leading teams in Asia Pacific across sales, marketing, channel management, risk management and transfer pricing strategies in Telecom, Natural Gas, Oil and Mining organizations. At Crux Labs, Mr. Lee will be responsible for strategies across routes to market, establishing new go-to-market partnerships and alliances across OEM, distribution channels and SIs, partner enablement and developing new models to drive revenue growth and gain market share in Singapore and ASEAN.

Most recently, Mr. Lee was leading the Channel Partner Program for MyRepublic Limited, one of the leading Singapore based telecom operator, helping them design and execute plans to grow the business contribution by 200%.

“Crux LX is a unique product and channels is a sweet spot to drive its hyper growth and scale. I am looking forward to elevating the channel partner program and helping our customers realise the value of this pocket-sized and all-in-one wireless office telephony solution.” said Mr. Lee.

With more than 20 years of Marketing experience, Charlie Loke has been instrumental in leading many successful marketing initiatives across Asia Pacific region in both consumer and business environments across large organizations like Cisco, Microsoft, HP and Epson. Prior to Crux Labs, Ms. Loke was Marketing and Branding Head for Asia Pacific at PopSockets, a privately-owned consumer-lifestyle accessory company based in Colorado, US. At Crux Labs, Ms. Loke will be responsible for conceiving and executing marketing strategies and tactics to drive growth along with managing overall brand reputation and narrative in the market place.

“With an interesting line up of clientele, Crux LX is a proven solution for small businesses without breaking the bank. Outreach to targeted audiences to help them understand the uniqueness of Crux LX and how it can progress their digital transformation journey is critical. Crux Labs is at an inflection point and an exciting time to join the team. I am looking forward to driving our marketing strategy.” said Ms. Loke.

Commenting on the announcement, Rohit Gupta, Founder of Crux Labs said, “Having closed an investment round recently, our endeavor is to bring industry leaders with relevant sales, marketing and engineering backgrounds. This helps us build a critical thinking mass and new perspectives, integral to creating innovative solutions for our clients that are meaningful for our partners to carry.” Adding further he said, “I am super excited to be entering 2019 with our best in class team. With both Desmond and Charlie onboard, I am confident that we will lead from the front to execute with urgency and a laser focus on outcomes. We are now strongly positioned to deliver a stellar year".

About Crux Labs

Crux Labs is a Singapore-based technology startup focused on building products that aim to simplify technology in an innovative yet cost effective way. Using open-source software and hardware, Crux LX, Crux Labs’ first product, is an effective and smart alternative to complex and expensive telephony. This product is an ideal choice for Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) globally. In January 2018, Crux LX became one of the 26 successful hardware-based crowd-funded ideas on Kickstarter from Singapore, and one of the very few in B2B segment.

Media Contacts

Watch this video to see how Crux LX helps solve telephony problems of small businesses globally!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.