I-ON Communications to Attend Mobile World Congress 2019

I-ON Communications Co., Ltd. will attend Mobile World Congress 2019, Feb. 25~28 in Barcelona, Spain at the stand 7F85 showing its DXP and Sports ICT solutions.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- I-ON Communications Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of I-ON Communications Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) ("I-ON" or the "Company"), www.i-on.net , a Seoul, South Korea-based global enterprise software company focused on delivering leading CMS and unstructured data management products and solutions to mid and large-scale enterprises, has announced that its team is scheduled to attend MWC(Mobile World Congress) 2019 taking place from February 25th to 28th in Barcelona, Spain. The company will take visitors at the stand 7F85 in Hall 7 presenting its Digital Experience Platform(DXP) and Sports ICT solutions. Investors and potential partners interested in meeting with the I-ON team at MWC may contact Byung Woo Yu at yu.byron@i-on.net, and for sales and partnership inquiries, please contact Sang Min Lee at bruce@i-on.net.About I-ON Communications Corp.I-ON Communications Corp. is a Seoul, South Korea-based enterprise software company founded in 1999. After being awarded its first of six patents in 2003, the Company has since evolved into an industry-leading and recognized developer of enterprise-class unstructured data management and digital marketing software solutions. I-ON has sold to over 1,000 mid to large clients across numerous verticals in both the private and public sectors, primarily throughout South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia. The Company has 11 products at market that enable clients to create, measure, and optimizes digital experiences for their audiences across marketing channels and devices. These encompass enterprise web content management (CMS), web experience and service delivery software, digital marketing, smart mobility, and analytics tools and energy management systems. I-ON's large R&D team has designed and developed industry-leading technologies that are compliant with global standards including GS (Good Software) and NET (New Excellent Technology), while holding numerous domestic and global industry awards and recognition from the likes of Gartner and Red Herring.Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.