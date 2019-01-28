Success Story of Outsourcing Call Center, Call2Customers with its different Verticals

We are keeping our all sections as vertical line business for us and keeping them apart from other to get exposure and expertise of them avails by our clients.

Call2Customers An Outsourced Call Center In India Your Growth, Our Goal” — Raj Kanojia

DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call2Customer (an outsourced call center in India) began in 2011 with aim to provide our clients the best call center services. Over the years, we have developed many verticals which have taken many challenging projects and experience in inbound call centers services, outbound call centers services and data entry services. On our clients demand we have also taken care of their multilingual projects as our other specific domain of us.We are keeping our all sections as vertical line business for us and keeping them apart from other to get exposure and expertise of them avails by our clients.We are keeping our each business lines apart from other to act them as expert and professional for their business and they are:We are the telemarketers in India (VRTM) offers telemarketing services across diverse areas such as Lead Generation services, cold calling services, Appointment Setting, Market Research, Customer Profiling, and many others. The list of VRTM is long we have provided telemarketing services to many national and international companies some of companies like The World Continuing Education Alliance (WCEA) which provides professional education in multiple industries, V3biz an IT training company, Eamida, MAAA, kick boxing and martial arts, Career Pathshala.Com, NBA media and film making institute, Stanzaliving, NEO Trip, ZOI Holidays, BETA IIT and NEET institute and many more. (we)VCare Customers (a customer care company in India) is another vertical of call2customers which deals in the inbound calling services. We offer services to different industries to deploy seamless inbound call center services. The services offered by us are inbound web chat, phone answering services, order taking services, direct response customer services, technical support services, customer support and care services. We have served KimmunicatePlus, UK based telephone marketing specialist company by providing customer support services phone Service, data search support, inbound and outbound services. English Call Centre (ECC a multilingual call center) provides multilingual call center services to those companies that want to expand their services among the global people in their native languages. We provide outbound call center services and inbound call center services in different languages. 8 Bit Group (the largest performance driven marketing company) selected us to serve them for their multi languages call centers services need. Our customer care team cater customers of the India and India sub continents through expertise and helps to gain confidence for building relationship with them.• Our fourth vertical is Outsourced Back Office in India (OBO) which is serving many national and international companies for their back office process successfully. We have served the companies like Verified Learning for Internet data search, data scraping and data entry services for their Back Office ServicesTechnology used by us for best outsourcing call center services• We believe in providing intelligent Omni-channel solutions including phone, email, web chatting etc to help our clients build stronger customer relationships.• We also want to assure that data and information of our clients are safe. Our call center is cloud based which assures that there is no leakage of data as and our client has real time experience with the freedom to access it on any platform.• We have back-up power so that system run on two networks and switches off itself to another system if required for smooth functioning of the project.• We use latest dialers as we have long list of dialers including predictive dialers, avatar dialers, manuals or progressive dialer as per requirement of the client.• Our Call recorder provides Quality assurance and recording helps sales representatives to analyze status of customer for smooth communication. Our clients can also use the recording for future strategic planning.We understand the feelings of small business companies as we have personally experienced that stage. We work hard with dedication to bring your business in limelight as your growth is our success.



