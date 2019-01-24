Revamping of the website of English Call Centre for enhancing the experience of our clients

English Call Centre (ECC a multilingual call center) has revamped the website to make your business successful & bring your company on the topmost position

DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- English Call Centre (ECC a multilingual call center) has revamped the website with the aim to make your business successful and bring your company on the topmost position among foreign countries.English Call Centre (ECC a multilingual call center) has been providing multilingual call center services to global companies to establish and flourish their business in even those countries where language is being barrier. Changes are law of nature so we always believe in bringing new changes for the betterment and growth of our clients.English Call Centre (ECC a multilingual call center) is happy to announce our success and newly revamped website to our clients.• More attractive: - We have redesigned our website which makes it more beautiful and attractive. Our website development and maintenance team is continuously working in direction of making the website more user-friendly and attractive to enhance the experience or our clients.• Better content: - ECC is always keen to be self explanatory to the user so we upgrade our content timely to provide more clear view of our multilingual call center. We have added more details on pages of multilingual language services to help our customers to understand us more closely.• Easy navigation: - Our team has made navigation easier and simpler for the audience so they can easily reach to their interested part of the website without wasting any time.• New languages: - On our customers demand we have added new multilingual call center services which will now help our clients to get call center inbound services and call center outbound services in more new multilingual languages to build relations with their international customers.Our newly revamped website provides more details about us, our expertise and services. We cater different national and international companies through our multilingual call center services.Some important multilingual outbound call center services• B2B / B2C Customer Acquisition• Appointment Setting• Research and Survey• Market research and survey• Telemarketing services• Telesales• Telefundraising• Lead Generation / Qualification / Management• Product Promotion• Up Sell/Cross Sell CampaignsSome important multilingual Inbound call center services• Customer care Services• Inbound Sales• Phone Answering Services• Online customer support services• Order entry services• Technical Support services• Registration of event participants & prospectsWe value your feedback and suggestions if any to improve in our website or working style. We are happy to invite you to our website and let us know your precious thoughts through your e-mail. You can fill up the enquiries for more information



