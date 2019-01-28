Brochure and agenda released for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2019

SMi's 3rd Annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference 2019

SMi Group are delighted to announce that the brochure and agenda are released for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference 2019 on 8th-9th May in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As technology and innovation continue to push the boundaries of operational capabilities in Naval Warfare, Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology (UMST) 2019 will be a crucial forum for the discussion of current and future projects and programmes delivering unmanned and autonomous technology for modern navies.SMi Group has recognised that there is a continuing need to consider how unmanned platforms will be integrated into the fleets of the future. With a new generation of unmanned and autonomous systems, navies are optimising their strategic position by utilising these platforms for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), mine countermeasures, hydrography, anti-submarine warfare, and to deliver lethal capabilities.For those interested in attending, there is a £400 Early Bird which will expire on 31/01/19 – places can be reserved at http://www.umsconference.com/einpress After continuous success in previous year, UMST 2019 will feature a stellar line-up of speakers with a carefully created agenda. Highlights at this year’s conference include:• Hear the very latest from senior naval officers on the latest advancements in unmanned and autonomous technology• Listen to comprehensive briefings on anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures, fixed wing and rotary aerial unmanned systems, unmanned platform updates, and technological innovation in the Naval sphere• Learn about the latest developments within unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs)• Explore the ways in which interoperability between nations and departments will maximise asset development within maritime forces going forward• Meet and network with military and industry decision makers in unmanned systemsIn addition, delegates can expect to hear the latest developments in the industry including Biomimetic Autonomous Systems, Verification and Validation of Unmanned Systems, Rotary and Fixed Wing Aerial Platforms for ISR, Autonomous Underwater Sensing and many more. The two-day conference will bring together key planners and decision makers from across the NATO-aligned world, this is the only event providing holistic coverage of unmanned systems across the full maritime domain, including undersea, surface, and aerial environments.SMi Group are delighted to announce this year’s confirmed speakers including:• Captain Gary Hesling, Royal Navy Hydrographer, Royal Navy• Captain Piotr Szymak, Associate Professor, Polish Naval Academy• Commander Sean Trevethan, Fleet Robotics Officer, Royal Navy• Commander Yvo Jaenen, Deputy Commander MCM and Operational Commander North Sea Unmanned Communications Trials, Belgian Navy• Commander Roman Antoniewicz, Director of Maritime Domain Awareness and C4ISR, Royal Canadian Navy• Lieutenant (N) Mikko Viljainen, Senior Researcher and Unmanned Maritime Systems SME, Finnish Naval Academy• Dr Alexander Gabriёlse, Senior Scientist Underwater Technology, Netherlands Defence Material Agency Download the event brochure with the full speaker line-up and the agenda at http://www.umsconference.com/einpress Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference8th and 9th May 2019Copthorne Tara HotelLondon, United KingdomGold Sponsor: LeonardoFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu on jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.For telesales queries, please contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.For media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



