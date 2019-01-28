Introducing The Conference Floor Concierge at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

The Floor Concierge Omar Sutjipto ensuring that every event exceeds guest expectations The best Meeting Venue in Bali

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, January 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a stunning conference venue, magnificent beachfront chapel and choice of inspiring venues, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is renowned for staging successful events. Of course it takes more than excellent facilities to make a memorable event, and behind the scenes, Omar Sutjipto, is taking care of all the details. As the Conference Floor Concierge, it is his responsibility to communicate and coordinate with all the different departments, including experienced event organizers to ensure that each and every event – be it a luxurious board meeting, themed birthday party or elegant wedding reception – exceeds expectations on every level. “I love the uniqueness of staging different types of events every day and enjoy every single event that I do. It’s very rewarding to meet with clients and organizers to exchange experience and knowledge,” says Omar.

Omar is the bridge between guests and the esteemed Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. Long before an event even begins, he has met with the guests and the resort’s team of experienced organizers to carefully plan every aspect. On the day of an event he diligently inspects venues to make sure everything is perfectly prepared and meets with planners to check any last minute details are taken care of. He is also in the kitchen, food tasting with the chefs to ensure that cuisine – whether canapés, Indonesian buffet or exquisite five course menu, is of the high standard that The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is known for. Once the event commences, Omar has a highly visible presence, from greeting guests, to overseeing photo shoots, to coordinating the drinks service, making sure each moment flows seamlessly into the next.

“When it comes to staging outstanding events, a great part of our success is the attention to detail that we provide. The Floor Concierge role is unique to The Ritz-Carlton, Bali and Omar plays an invaluable role in ensuring that every event we host exceeds guest expectations.” Says Karim Tayach the resort’s General Manager.

Born in Jakarta, Omar studied Hospitality and Events Management in Switzerland and gained international experience with hotel roles in both Switzerland and in Palm Beach, Florida. Commencing his career with The Ritz-Carlton, Bali as a Concierge Agent, his dedication and desired to grow has brought him to several promotions leading to his current position as Conference Floor Concierge in 2016. Omar speaks English, Bahasa Indonesia and French.

Describing himself as a consistently high achiever who is extremely motivated, Omar is a Member of the Concierge Society of Indonesia. His strong organizational skills and commitment to his role means he can oversee a number of events in one day – and if a wedding celebration goes until late, he will be there until finish to make sure the event run well. Omar is also a great dancer, and recently won a prize for his solo performance at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali anniversary event.

Acknowledged as one of the best beachfront hotels in Bali, as well as an award-winning event venue, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali has a motto of Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen, and the staff are at the heart of the resort’s much celebrated service culture. “The thing I like most about working at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the teamwork, and the willingness to fulfill guests’ expectations,” says Omar.



Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn, Google+, wechatid:ritzcarltonbali

