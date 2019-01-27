Former Vice President Joe Biden Knows America’s “Dirty Little Secret” Together Let's Break The Silence!

Living an abuse free life...is more than an hope or a dream! Former Vice President Joe Biden & His Beautiful Wife Jill & Family A Special Moment of Love

The FBI reported 97% of abused children reported to the legal system are not protected in America. This was checked nationally by Hope for Children Foundation.

Hope for Children Foundation celebrates the lives of children and families in the United States of America. ” — Patricia Kirby Rasmussen

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Vice President Joe Biden has called it a, “public health epidemic.” A “stain on the moral character of a society.” An issue that “cuts to the very core of how we measure ourselves.” Joe Biden believes, “We must change the culture.” See Joe Biden live, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, January 28, 2019.

Hope for Children Foundation celebrates the lives of children and families in the United States of America. The FBI reported 97% of abused children reported to the legal system are not protected. Read more about this and view free online videos by going to the Website: www.hopeforchildrenfoundation.org

Hope for Children Foundation’s presence is throughout the United States. Many free movies and videos are available for your increased protection and knowledge. Be careful and make sure you are on the correct URL address. A few others wrongly use our name. We have the Trademark Registration number 5,409,810. We were established on April 2, 1998, and expanded nation-wide through the power of the Internet.

Hope for Children Foundation is so very proud of Former Vice President Joe Biden. He has spent more than 25 years fighting to end violence against women, children, and men, in the United States. In the 1990s, as a senator, he wrote the landmark Violence Against Women Act, which drastically changed how the U.S. responded to domestic violence and sexual assault. Watch this free online video produced by Hope for Children Foundation, and learn more how this Act offers protection to women, children and men.

https://hopeforchildrenfoundation.org/making-federal-case-domestic-violence-violence-women/

Help End the Cycle of Abuse

Joe Biden was raised by a gentle, honorable man who always taught his children that the greatest sin anyone could commit is the abuse of power — and the cardinal sin is when a man raises his hand to a woman or a child or someone with less physical power, including raising a hand to a weaker man.

When he started to work on this issue, violence against women, children and men, were not taken as seriously, and survivors were not given the recourse they deserved. Too often, victims of violent crimes were blamed. Too often, perpetrators were not prosecuted.

Joe Biden, Hope for Children Foundation, and many others, are convinced America needs to change its culture. And in order to change the culture, we have to pull the mask off of this dirty little secret. A simple message for all Americans: You should be the ultimate agents of change. It’s time for all of you to step up.

Think about a culture that exists when a victim who’s been abused or raped is asked all the wrong questions: Why were you there? What were you wearing? What did you say? Why did you say it? What were you drinking? Those are all the wrong questions. It’s never the victim’s fault.

The right questions are: What made that person think they had a right to touch you? Why on Earth did no one step up when they had the chance? Or for you men: Why didn’t I have the courage to speak up — to intervene, to act? Men to ask yourselves: What would I have done if she was my sister?

Healthy Support for the United States of America

Passing the Violence Against Women Act in 1994, has literally saved lives. Women, men and children need to know they won’t be abused again by the system, they’re reporting violence at higher rates. Twenty – five years ago, there was no domestic violence hotline — now 3.4 million women and men have called the National Domestic Violence Hotline and gotten support and help.

The yearly domestic violence rates dropped 64 percent between 1993 and 2010. There were no special victims units — now, police departments across the country have specially trained personnel to treat domestic abuse as crime rather than a private matter. The culture is changing so that abusers are now treated as the criminals they are. It’s no longer acceptable for a man to abuse a woman in public or privately in the home. Sexism is no longer tolerated. We no longer remain silent when a woman is being abused in front of us. The #MeToo and #Time’sUp Movements have helped to empower victims of violent crimes. The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace.

We all should take a pledge and act on three things: (1) I promise to intervene instead of being a bystander. (2) I promise to recognize that any time consent is not given — or cannot be given — it’s sexual assault and it’s a crime; and (3) I promise to do everything I can to create an environment where sexual assault is unacceptable, where survivors are supported, where perpetrators are treated with the moral and legal accountability they deserve.

Joe Biden by instinct and long-time service experience has shown he has the ability to reach across the aisle and return this country to civility and compromise with integrity, respect, dignity and honor in the best interest of protecting Americans, and other people around the world. Joe Biden is interested in all Americans and supports a healing process for all to experience. Hope for Children Foundation encourages you to attend Joe Biden’s American Promise Tour. We did, and realized America is better off having a man and a women standing strong for Americans like former Vice President Joe Biden, and his precious wife, Jill Biden.

United States Federal Remedies of The Violence Against Women Act - Better Protection for You & Your Family - Children - Women - Men - FREE Online Video



