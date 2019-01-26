A cultural dialogue in the MAMAG Modern Art Museum

With exhibition "Global contemporary art" MAMAG Modern Art Museum opens the cultural dialogue

BLINDENMARKT, AUSTRIA, January 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austria / Castle HubertendorfThe MAMAG Modern Art Museum in Castle Hubertendorf invites art lovers to the vernissage on 20 February 2019 at 7 pm. The exhibition "Global Contemporary Art" provides visitors with an insight into the global art world. You can see works of art by artists from Canada, India, Dubai, Sweden, Switzerland, USA and Austria."We are trying to create a cultural dialogue with this exhibition. The world is changing, we are very often talking about the change and influence of artificial intelligence on our world and society, and it is also important to know how global cultural perception and how art is changing. How do artists from different countries and cultures see the modern world, and how does this affect our society in the future? These are also the questions that we want to raise in our exhibitions" - says Heinz Playner, curator of the MAMAG Modern Art Museum.The artist Lisa Levasseur from Canada shows how she deals with recycling. For the creation of her artwork she uses plastic bottles. What comes out of it, one can only admire. The plastic bottles are changed, fixed on the canvas and painted over. On the one hand, the artist creates an aesthetic work of art, and on the other, she reminds everyone of the important role of a clean environment.Olga Kreida from Sweden experiments in her artworks with water and the change of colors in different seasons, different weather and time of day. Her perception of the movements, of the colors, of the sky shows us how a contemporary artist feels today and how she transmits these feelings to the canvas.The exhibition also includes works of art by the artist Michael Gleizer from New York / USA.The artist shows a poetic mood in his works of art. His style is reminiscent of Renoir, Monet and Chagall. In the artworks, he often shows sentimental scenes from life, but also a theatrical representation. Michael Gleizer also creates costumes for the theater. The love for the theater can be felt in his works how skillfully he translates position, movement and emotions with colors in the artwork. He is also an example that in the modern art world a classical representation of the work of art must not be missing.The Pop Art artist Tanja Playner , who lives in Austria, enables a dialogue with the viewer. The exhibition shows artworks in which the artist shows the influence of social media on human behavior, feelings, as well as on art.Art lovers are invited to the Vernissage on 20 February at 19 clock in MAMAG Modern Art Museum in Hubertendorf Castle. Some artists of the exhibition will be present for a personal exchange.The exhibition can be visited from 21 February to 10 September 2019 by appointment. Tel +43 (0) 664 2142 885



