University of Management and Technology Creates First Responder Scholarship Program

UMT is proud to offer First Responder Scholarship to show our appreciation and support to emergency professionals to continue their education affordably and expand their career possibilities.” — Dr. J. Davidson Frame, Academic Dean, UMT

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, January 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Management and Technology (UMT) announced today that it has created the UMT First Responder Scholarship program. This needs-based scholarship is offered to eligible federal, state, and local police officers, paramedics, emergency medical services personnel, and firefighters.

The First Responder Scholarship reduces the tuition cost per credit-hour from $390 to $250 and waives most fees. Significantly, recipients of the scholarship qualify for participation in the UMT Book Loan program, saving them thousands of dollars of textbook expenses. Beyond this, it provides students with flexible start dates and self-paced study. This enables students to customize their study load to accommodate their family needs and work requirements.

"Emergency responders put their lives on the line every day to protect the people in the communities they serve,” states Dr. J. Davidson Frame, Academic Dean of the University. "UMT is proud to offer this new scholarship as a way to show our gratitude for the service of these brave men and women. The scholarship will support them to continue their education affordably and expand their career possibilities. It defrays a substantial portion of the cost of a degree.”

Over the past fifteen years, UMT has offered similar Military Scholarships to active duty military personnel, their spouses, as well as honorably discharged veterans, current and past reservists, national guardsmen and women, and coast guardsmen and women. Since they were launched, tens of thousands of military families have benefitted from UMT’s Military Scholarships.

The new scholarship supports UMT’s mission to make quality education programs more affordable and accessible to students who desire to further their education and enhance their careers. UMT offers undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs in professional fields such as Criminal Justice, Homeland Security, Health Administration, Public Administration and more.

About UMT

The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of January 2019, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 24,380 students. Of these, 13,320 have earned their degrees from UMT. In January 2019, its doctoral program was ranked #6 among the top 20 online doctoral programs (https://www.online-phd-degrees.com/best-online-doctoral-degrees-in-business-administration/ )

