LightWerks announces Zoom Integration Certification

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LightWerks Communication Systems has completed Zoom’s Certified Integrator Program and is adding full design and implementation of Zoom Rooms to its service offering. Zoom Rooms’ superior user experience and scalability have enabled thousands of organizations to deploy tens to thousands of video-enabled collaboration spaces. The new programs, coupled with the recently-announced Zoom Rooms Digital Signage and Scheduling Display, demonstrate Zoom Rooms’ growth from a video conference room solution to a broader platform that brings powerful, frictionless video communication and collaboration to any space.“In our 20+ year history LightWerks has consistently provided our clients with solutions for their collaboration and communication needs that are designed with quality and value for the future,” said David Riberi, EVP of Lightwerks. “We are delighted to advance our partnership with Zoom by becoming a Certified Integration Partner. Zoom is our first choice and an excellent partner for our Cloud-based unified communication solutions. They match LightWerks’ commitment to quality products and services and share our mission to ensure our clients the highest level of satisfaction.”This strategic partnership fortifies LightWerks’ established relationship with Zoom, as one of the fastest growing video conferencing cloud solutions worldwide. LightWerks believes this collaboration will expand its offerings to existing customers and increase value to installed hardware solutions through seamless interoperability and integration. Zoom was recently named 2019 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan in the Global Video Conferencing Industry.“LightWerks exemplifies the kind of expertise and vision that we value in a partner. We look forward to providing the highest level of professional services to our clients with the help of the LightWerks engineering, installation and service teams,” said Dave Lewis, Zoom Channel Manager.For specific information on LightWerks’ offerings of Zoom Video Communication AV solutions, please visit Learn more about Zoom Rooms About LightWerksLightWerks Communication Systems, Inc. is a woman-owned, full service communication and audio video system design-build firm. Our services include Cloud-based collaboration solutions, audio-visual system design, installation, programming, project management, repair, on-site service, service and maintenance agreements, and professional training for hundreds of products. LightWerks serves corporations, government agencies, education systems, healthcare facilities and more throughout California, and more recently in the Pacific Northwest. To learn more about Lightwerks, please visit us at lightwerks.com or contact us at (888)454-4489.About ZoomZoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Founded in 2011, Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Visit zoom.us



