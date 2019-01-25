myKaarma to launch service@home™ at 2019 NADA Show

service@home™ extends service department access to meet the demands of today’s busy customers

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- myKaarma , software that helps dealerships communicate better with their customers at every stage of the service process, right from check-in through to payment, today announced the launch of service@home™, which helps auto dealers deliver exceptional customer service to anyone unable to visit the dealership for their service needs. myKaarma’s service@home™ extends its products capabilities beyond a dealer’s service department doors.According to myKaarma CEO Ujj Nath, dealerships need to adapt to consumer expectations which companies including Amazon, Uber, Google, and Costco have trained today’s customers to expect. “Using our service@home™ technology provides auto dealer customers with the simplicity of getting walkarounds with pickup and delivery features. service@home™ offers customers the option to have the service department pick up their vehicle and bring it back for service without disrupting their daily schedule. It’s a simple transparent process for the customer and the service department,” Nath stated.The process is as follows: The customer makes an appointment. A driver is then dispatched to pick up the customer’s vehicle at the time and location they requested. The service@home™ platform live tracks the driver's route which can easily be viewed by both the dealership and the customer. Once the driver is at the pickup place, they conduct a video walkaround to confirm the condition of the vehicle.The driver then returns the vehicle to the dealership (routing is live tracked again, reassuring the customer with transparency) where the RO is opened.The service advisor is in constant contact with the customer through myKaarma’s communication features (text, voice, email) and can send pictures and technician videos about additional recommended vehicle repairs.Customers receive a notification when their vehicle is completed, and an invoice is sent. Customers can pay online, or when the vehicle is delivered back to them.“Today the vehicle drop off and pick up process at dealerships is very archaic. Customers want convenience and transparency based on their busy schedules and how they want to do business in the digital age. service@home™ from myKaarma solves these pain points while increasing customer satisfaction and revenues for your dealership,” Nath stated.For more information, or to schedule a product demonstration, stop by booth # 6459W at the 2019 NADA Show in San Francisco, CA, Jan 25-27, 2019, or visit www.mykaarma.com myKaarma is a cloud-based software company that focuses on enhancing the retail experience of service customers and increasing franchised dealerships revenue. The myKaarma platform gives dealerships the ability to offer 21st-century technology for digital conversations (Text, Email, Voice, video, photos) and payments (Mobile, Point-of-Sale) with auto-reconciliation. The full platform, service@home, includes pickup and delivery, video walkarounds, driver tracking along with the communications and payments features all seamlessly integrated and synced with your DMS.



