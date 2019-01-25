Darwin Automotive Adds “Buy it Now” Functionality to Darwin Online

Darwin Online digital retailing application now creates an authentic Amazon-like checkout experience for car buyers across the USA

We view this as a huge opportunity for all our auto dealer clients, especially with pre-owned vehicles, where the customer understands the uniqueness of the vehicle they are purchasing.” — Phillip Battista

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iselin, NJ, January 24., 2018 -- Darwin Automotive , a leading F&I software provider for the automotive industry, today announced the release of “Buy it Now” functionality as an addition to its Darwin Online digital retailing application, creating a true Amazon-like checkout experience for car buyers anywhere in the United States.Darwin Automotive has harnessed its patented technology to enable customers to seamlessly purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their own home or workplace. Darwin’s “Buy it Now” technology allows the consumer to pay for 100 percent of the vehicle online and to electronically sign all the required documents in one single signing ceremony without having to leave their home or workplace, including finance and insurance documents. According to Phillip Battista, CEO Darwin Automotive, no other company has provided this functionality in the marketplace to date.“We view this as a huge opportunity for all our auto dealer clients, especially with pre-owned vehicles, where the customer understands the uniqueness of the vehicle they are purchasing. Most dealerships know that 20 percent of their business is cash transactions. Cash customers represent five times the number of new car customers that are willing to do an entire transaction electronically, so why not provide them with the convenience of an electronic transaction inclusive of F&I products?” Battista stated.“Having clients which include Hertz Automotive, with 86 retail locations, Vroom and Texas Cars Direct, (two of the largest used car retailers in the world) has provided us with great insight into the pre-owned market and what customers want. Darwin is uniquely positioned to offer these customers what they truly desire, which is ease of doing business while being in control of the transaction. Darwin inserts its predictive analytic recommendation engine for F&I products to ensure the transaction is a profitable one,” said Battista.Darwin currently operates in all 50 states. Over 3,600 dealerships nationwide have enrolled in Darwin Automotive’s leading F& I software, which is endorsed by several top F&I product companies, agencies, and OEMs.For more information, or to schedule a product demonstration, call: 1-732-781-9010 or visit: http://www.darwinautomotive.com About Darwin Automotive:More information is available at http://www.DarwinAutomotive.com , or by calling 1-732-781-9010.jstafford@4-superior.com



