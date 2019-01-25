Industry-Leading High Performance Technology Integrator Designations Given to Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech just announced the renewal of three key Intel designations for 2019: Platinum Provider, HPC Data Center Specialist and Select Solution Provider.

We have been a primary innovator in the HPC technology space for nearly 20 years and Intel is confident that will continue.” — Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

Intel Platinum Provider, Intel HPC Data Center Specialist, and Intel Select Solution Provider.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Our partnership with Intel has been extremely valuable to us over the years. What began as a transactional provider/integrator relationship has evolved into a close collaborative partnership that continues to be enormously beneficial to both companies.”

As an Intel Platinum Provider, Nor-Tech has access to many benefits that directly affect their clients including

• Priority Technical Support: This aligns well with Nor-Tech’s guaranteed no-wait time client support.

• In-Person Training: Nor-Tech’s engineers are able to delve into the latest Intel technologies and become trusted experts.

• Leading-Edge Educational Events: These exclusive events give Nor-Tech the opportunity to brainstorm with a variety of technology industry experts.

As an Intel HPC Data Center Specialist, Nor-Tech is a proven partner with demonstrated deep experience in implementing and delivering data center solutions. Nor-Tech has access to value-added benefits from Intel that differentiate them from competitors and create optimal solutions for their clients.

Nor-Tech is also an Intel Select Solution Provider for high performance simulation and modeling technology purpose-built in collaboration with Intel. To support those applications, high-performance computing systems require multi-core processors and high-bandwidth fabrics—both of which Intel provides. Nor-Tech contributes critical expertise to properly configure the solution, delivering all the benefits of high performance computing efficiently and cost-effectively.

The Nor-Tech/Intel simulation and modeling technology features the following hardware and software components.

• Intel Xeon Scalable processors

• The Intel Omni-Path architecture HPC fabric for latency-sensitive workloads

• Intel Cluster Checker

• Additional partner technologies that benefit HPC applications

• Nor-Tech’s own branded HPC Support Solutions for expert systems support

“Intel has given us these designations because we have earned them,” Olson said. “We have been a primary innovator in the HPC technology space for nearly 20 years and Intel is confident that will continue.”

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of MIT Technology Review’s Global Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: GSA, University of Wisconsin System, NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. Media Contact: Jeanna Van Rensselar, Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com.





