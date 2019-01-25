Auction Mobility Acquires Paid Labs, Expanding its Back Office and Invoicing Solution

This acquisition is another example of our commitment to innovation and the expansion of our offerings for the benefit of our customers and the auction market.” — Doug Brenhouse, President of Auction Mobility

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auction Mobility, the industry leader in white-label e-commerce solutions for the auction industry, today announced its acquisition of its long-time partner, Paid Labs, a technology innovator in online invoicing and payment collection.

As part of Auction Mobility’s ongoing effort to better serve the global auction industry, the company plans on enhancing the Paid Labs solution to increase the functionality and integration between these two platforms.

“This acquisition is another example of our commitment to innovation and the expansion of our offerings for the benefit of our customers and the auction market,” said Doug Brenhouse, President of Auction Mobility. “Our continued investment in technology and innovation provides our clients with best-in-class software to manage their core business processes of catalog management, bidder registration, auction sale day activities, invoicing, and an ‘amazon-like’ checkout solution.”

Ryan Jackson, Founder and CEO of Paid Labs stated, “We saw the potential of our platform for the auction industry through our partnership with Auction Mobility and are now excited for the further enhancements the Paid Labs offering will be able to achieve.”



About Auction Mobility

Auction Mobility provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions across mobile, tablet and web to a global community of Art & Collectible, Real Estate and Heavy Equipment auction houses. Auction Mobility also operates the Art & Collectibles marketplace at www.Lofty.com. For more information about Auction Mobility please visit AuctionMobility.com.

About Paid Labs

Paid Labs provides advanced, scalable billing for growing companies. Paid Labs is a modern billing automation platform for small and large businesses alike. For more information, please visit www.PaidLabs.com.



