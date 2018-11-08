Historic Numismatic Auction House Uses Today's Leading Auction Platform

The software has undoubtedly increased our client base as well as providing a modern and informative way to display our consignors' lots. Consignors and buyers are impressed with this new software.” — Auction Manager - Sam Weedall

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tradition of going to an auction in a physical brick and mortar space is no longer the only way to bid on items. Today, auction houses are expanding their reach by encouraging their clients to download their mobile app or to go directly to their website to participate in their sale. As an example, Baldwin's of St James's (BSJ), ranking among the top numismatic auctioneers of rare coins, has been using Auction Mobility’s digital platform to run their live and timed auctions, helping to attract new bidders and grow their business.

The excitement of a live auction has an emotional and competitive factor which helps drive up the price of an item. This excitement isn't lost when clients download BSJ's mobile app or go to their online platform. A no-Latency Hi-Def video stream keeps the auction's excitement alive just as if bidders were sitting feet from the auctioneer. They can now participate in the auction from anywhere in the world with a single swipe or a click of a button.

Expanding ways to engage participants in an auction is what auction houses are finding crucial in today's digital world. The features of BSJ's auction platform keeps the integrity of the auction, while adding convenience for the bidder. Some of those features include absentee bidding and ‘watching’ a lot which triggers a push notification to the bidder’s phone when that lot is coming up.

Baldwin’s Auctions, founded in 1872, is one of the largest and longest established numismatic dealers and auction houses in the world. St. James's Auctions was established in 2004 as the auction division of Knightsbridge Coins, a thriving business founded in the mid-1970s. St. James's Auctions rapidly grew into one of the UK’s most reputable auction houses for coins, medallions, tokens, paper money and related objects, prompting a new venture in January 2017, when St. James’s Auctions and Baldwin’s Auctions decided to merge their two names, forming a new auction company called Baldwin’s of St. James’s. They now hold more coin auctions per year than any other UK based Numismatic Auction house.

Baldwin’s of St. James’s world-class team of specialists have over 200 years of numismatic experience amongst them and a historic track record of valuing all aspects of numismatic material - from Coins to Banknotes to Military and Commemorative Medals to Tokens to Books.

"The technology of Auction Mobility gives our clients the opportunity to access our catalogues and interact with our sales wherever they are, either on a smart phone, tablet or computer. The app is user friendly, well laid out and has zero lag. This is a must for our clients who can now follow the auctions on the go, wherever they are. The software has undoubtedly increased our client base as well as providing a modern and informative way to display our consignors' lots along with high quality images. Both consignors and buyers have commented on how impressed they are with this new software." - Auction Manager Sam Weedall.

Baldwin's of St. James's next prestigious sale, THE NEW YORK PREMIER SALE, will be held in New York on January 13th, 2019. The sale will include many high-quality items, covering most collecting areas. To see their current auction and to get BSJ's app go to https://bsjauctions.auctionmobility.com/

For more information about BSJ's sale regarding purchasing or consigning, contact Auction Manager Sam Weedall at sam@bsjauctions.com.

Auction Mobility currently serves auction houses in dozens of countries, with multiple language and global currency support enabling increased bidder adoption around the world.

For more information about Auction Mobility and to schedule a live demo go to www.auctionmobility.com