ITsavvy Announces Benefits of Working with an Official Complete Microsoft Direct Cloud Solutions Provider

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy announces benefits of working directly with an official complete Microsoft Direct Cloud Solutions Provider (MS CSP).

There is a high level of trust that our clients have vested in us over the years—and it is well placed. We always go the extra mile to deliver outstanding service and this is just one example.” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete cloud solution providers in the U.S., just announced the benefits of working directly with an official complete Microsoft Direct Cloud Solutions Provider (MS CSP). The company is one of an elite number of Microsoft partners worldwide that have been awarded Microsoft Direct CSP status for service to public and private organizations. ITsavvy also holds specialized authorizations as a Microsoft CSP for U.S. Government and Education. Currently these cloud solutions include:

• Microsoft Office 365 (O365)

• Microsoft Azure

• Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS)

• Microsoft Dynamics 365 (D365)

• Microsoft 365 (M365)

The MS CSP for Education status allows ITsavvy to serve as a single source for Microsoft academic solutions for security, collaboration, learning experience and other third party products. Qualified users can purchase education-related offers, including cloud solutions, at special pricing through ITsavvy.

As an authorized MS CSP for the U.S. Government Community Cloud (GCC), ITsavvy delivers cloud services that meet specific and evolving requirements of federal, state, and local governments, as well as contractors holding or processing data on behalf of the U.S. government.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “Our clients are able to realize peace of mind knowing that we are their Microsoft CSP. There is a high level of trust that our clients have vested in us over the years—and it is well placed. We always go the extra mile to deliver outstanding service and this is just one example.”

Since ITsavvy is an MS CSP, the company’s clients get superior 24/7 support from a single provider with proactive management and monitoring services from ITsavvy’s own U.S.-based Network Operations Help Desk Services Center. This minimizes operational downtime and unnecessary delays. Clients retain control of what they want to control, and hand off administration aspects that are out of their scope or impractical due to time constraints.

Beyond Microsoft’s standard package, ITsavvy services include:

• Flexibility and Choice: Clients pay as they go. Service is 100% consumption based.

• Choice and Efficiency: ITsavvy reduces expenses and eliminates overlapping services by architecting a public, private, hybrid or multi-cloud solution.

• Simplification: Everything is on a single invoice, including any additional third party products supporting cloud workloads.

• Comprehensive Expertise: Managed support and technical staff infrastructure integration reaches across platforms and multi-cloud environments.

• Fast Time-to-Value: ITsavvy expertly executes migrations from complex legacy environments.

• Take control: A Self Service Portal allows client to administer moves, adds and changes.

This self-service portal provides clients flexibility to quickly and easily manage their Office 365 licensing, including adds, moves, and changes of subscription services and quantities across Microsoft’s cloud portfolio.

ITsavvy Vice President, Cloud Solutions Joe Llano said, “Clients are realizing that working with Microsoft directly may not be the best option for their organization. ITsavvy understands each client’s business and is able to provide custom guidance on cloud and on-premises solution capabilities, facilitating solution integration concerns, and pricing. ITsavvy is an enabler of client transformation.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.

Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-announces-benefits-of-working-with-an-official-complete-microsoft-direct-cloud-solutions-provider/

Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.