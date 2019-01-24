TraceGains Helps Transform Arizona Nutritional Supplements® Supplier Management

Our suppliers can easily see what we have, and immediately provide needed updates or documents. Now, our suppliers’ data and documentation will be centralized, connected, and normalized.” — ANS Vice President of Quality Systems Tom Dubinski

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraceGains , the leader in supplier compliance and quality management software for food, beverage, and supplement companies, today announced that Arizona Nutritional Supplements (ANS) has implemented TraceGains Supplier Management.ANS is a full-service contract manufacturer of dietary supplement and food products serving some of the industry’s largest and most respected brands. ANS selected TraceGains to provide visibility of supplier qualification and material approvals. The company’s previous documentation systems were expensive, cumbersome, and unable to scale to meet increasing demands of a growing business.TraceGains Supplier Management is based on the SIDI™ Protocol and provides ANS with scalable software to promote compliance and integrity. Suppliers can see exactly what is required for FSMA compliance, and ANS has real-time visibility of supplier status.“In August 2018, we acquired Healthnotes, a leading quality and compliance software company for the supplement industry,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “We are excited to recognize ANS as our first legacy Healthnotes customer to go live with TraceGains Supplier Management.”“There is a sense of accomplishment. We don’t have to keep requesting the same information from suppliers year after year,” ANS Vice President of Quality Systems Tom Dubinski explained. “Our suppliers can easily see what we have, and immediately provide needed updates or documents. Now, our suppliers’ data and documentation will be centralized, connected, and normalized.”About TraceGainsTraceGains delivers cloud-based supplier compliance and quality management solutions for the food, beverage, and supplement industries. At the heart of TraceGains is an advanced network platform that allows companies to automate and streamline their processes through instant information sharing and collaboration throughout the supply chain, fueling digital transformation and product innovation.About Arizona Nutritional Supplements (ANS)Arizona Nutritional Supplements® (ANS), founded in 1996 and based in Chandler, Arizona, is a full service CGMP-certified contract manufacturer of dietary supplement and food products serving some of the industry’s largest and most respected brands. ANS also leverages state-of-the-art labs to provide innovation and R&D, as well as full in-house quality assurance services. Privately held, ANS is growing and acquired Nutri-Force from The Vitamin Shoppe in May 2018.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.