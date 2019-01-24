Gentlemen’s Ball Brings More to Support Anti-Human Trafficking

On January 19th, the Gentlemen’s Ball Against Human Trafficking event was held in the Fort Harrison, raising funds for anti-human trafficking purposes.

Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FL, US, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 19th, Mr. Christopher King, grandson of Blues legend BB King and human rights advocate, held the Gentlemen’s Ball Against Human Trafficking fundraiser in the Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology’s international religious retreat. With over 400 people in attendance, this was the highest attended event Mr. King has done in the Fort Harrison.

“We have lived through decades of Men and Women that have stood in the void fighting our battles,” said Mr. King. “It’s time for us to fight our battles, it’s time for us to stand for what is right, it’s time for us to be a unit, a true community that seeks a change through not only peace but the proper perspective.”

Mr. Christopher King was the main speaker and introduced the United for Human Rights program, one of the largest non-governmental human rights education initiatives, leading millions to discover their rights. Mr. King’s non-profit organization, the Gentlemen’s Course, uses the United for Human Rights program to educate the youth he delivers his course to.

Mr. Dylan Pires, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology and the evening’s host, said, “Humanitarian and Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, said, ‘Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.’”

Guests danced the rest of the night with singer Joanne Andrews and the Church of Scientology’s Flag Band.

For more information about United for Human Rights or the Gentlemen’s Course, please call (727) 467-6960 or email cristian@humanrights.com.

The Fort Harrison Religious Retreat:

Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison in Downtown Clearwater has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison’s current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.



