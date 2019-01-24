Cub Scouts Off to the Races at Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

The Cub Scouts program seeks to teach children, from a young age, morals and skills that they will carry with them throughout their life.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 19 January, 81 members of Cub Scouts Pack 43 gathered at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center for their annual Pinewood Derby, which teaches the young Scouts basic physics and woodworking skills. The Scouts learned these skills by creating the fastest, and most imaginative, cars from a simple block of pine wood alongside their parents before competing in more than 108 combined races for the grand championship.

Before the race began, the Scouts recited the Pledge of Allegiance, the Scout Law, and Scout Oath before sitting around the racetrack. The derby was done in several stages where the winners of each went on to compete against each other in later stages. The final place winners were awarded trophies and medals.

A larger trophy was bestowed on the grand champion before certificates were given to Scouts whose cars won in categories like most creative, best in show, or Scouts’ choice to recognize them for using their skills in craftsmanship.

One Scout mother said, “I want to thank the CCV Center staff so much for all of your help. We were looking for a facility that would let us use the space without charging us. The kids would not have gotten to race in the derby if you had not given us the facility.”

Pack 43 has been organizing the derby for 63 years, since it’s founding in 1953. The Pack has used the same racetrack every year, helping generations of Scouts learn basic skills.

“The Cub Scouts program seeks to teach children, from a young age, morals and skills that they will carry with them throughout their life. Humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard said, ‘Of all the information which became important to me, such as photography, woodlore, signaling, and many other subjects, the basics of it was laid in Scouting,’ and it was great to see this in action,” said Michael Soltero, CCV Center Manager.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home, Inc., the oldest orphanage in Tampa.



