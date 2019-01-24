Marketing 101 Headlines January Tampa Bay Charity Coalition

Representatives networked from 50 non-profit organizations at the Charity Coalition luncheon which featured a seminar on marketing and a presentation by SCUBAnauts Int

CLEARWATER, FL, US, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 23rd of January, representatives from nearly fifty non-profit organizations gathered to network, learn the basics of marketing and see how a local non-profit is helping build youth leadership through scuba diving at the bi-monthly Charity Coalition Luncheon. The event, which is sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, was held in the Crystal Ballroom of the Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater.



Charities represented included the Children’s Home Network of Tampa Bay, Community Service Foundation, NAACP Clearwater, Global Community Tennis, Children with a Vision and Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association.



The Charity Coalition program features a ‘spotlight charity’ as well as an educational segment to provide non-profits with tools with which to build up their organizations.



After networking and a buffet lunch, attendees heard from Sam Phillips, the Executive Director of SCUBAnauts International. SCUBAnauts is a marine science education program which was founded in 2001 in an effort to introduce young men and women, ages 12-18, to informal science education through marine exploration and preservation. Two youth participants also spoke about their experiences with the SCUBAnauts and how this has created in them a passion to preserve our oceans. (For more information about the SCUBAnauts, please go to http://scubanautsintl.org)



January’s educational component focused on the most fundamental rules in marketing – finding out what your target audience needs and wants so that this can be delivered. The seminar was delivered by Mr. Barry Coziahr, founder of Stampede Branding.



“I am always glad to come to the Charity Luncheon but really this one was even better,” said one attendee, the founder of a non-profit that helps at-risk youth. “I was taking notes of the speech of the marketing person. He broke down his subject really simply and made it easy to grasp. I liked to hear from the Scubanauts. We have so many good programs for our youths but this one topped it all.”



“The goal of the Charity Coalition is best summed up in a quote from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. He wrote ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all,’” said Dylan Pires, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology. “Each group has its specialty of how they are helping the community, and if they all win, then our community will also win.



The next Charity Coalition Luncheon is scheduled for March 20th. If you are interested in more information about the Charity Coalition, please contact Dylan Pires at (727) 467-6860.



About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries. The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization is the international spiritual headquarters for the Church.



