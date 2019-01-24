The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre Presents First Performance for 2019

L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre performing at the Scientology Information Center. Upcoming performance of "Come and Get it" - on Feb. 16th - Scientology Information Center

CLEARWATER, FL, US, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre will deliver an old-time radio-style performance of the western story, Come and Get it, at the Scientology Information Center, on Saturday, February 16th at 6:30 pm. There is no cost to attend and light refreshments will be served. All are welcome. The Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

The story, written by L. Ron Hubbard, was featured in the October 1938 issue of Western Story Magazine.

“It’s a story about a young city slicker who inherits land following his father’s mysterious death,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Center. “He’s trying to survive in unfamiliar circumstances, while trying to find the culprit behind his father’s demise. It’s a story that spans multiple genres – western, mystery and suspense.”

Guests are invited to pick up a complimentary copy of an L. Ron Hubbard’s pulp fiction story after the show. Photo opportunities are also available with the cast following the performance.

“This is a story which often plays out in life of having to deal with bullies and tough situations. It gives inspiration to the underdog, and teaches the lesson to ‘never giving up,’” said Kathy Sweigart, the Theatre’s director. “To add to the ambience of the story, guests are invited to come in their ‘wild-West best.’”

The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre is a volunteer group founded in 2011. Their shows combine talented actors, costumes, lighting and sound effects to bring the exciting pulp-fiction stories written by L. Ron Hubbard to life.

“These performances are one of my favorite things to do! They are so entertaining! I feel like I am back in the 40’s,” said Francine, a regular guest.

L. Ron Hubbard was among the most prolific and popular writers of the 20th century. Indeed, between 1934 and 1940, some 140 L. Ron Hubbard tales appeared in the pages of legendary pulp magazines—often as many as three titles an issue and bylined under some fifteen pen names. With 19 New York Times bestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, Mr. Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time.

Seating is limited. To reserve seats or to learn more about the event, contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



