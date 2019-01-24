Restaurant Magic Expands Sales Team with Two Technology Veterans

Restaurant Magic Software, one of the leading restaurant back office software companies, announced today that it hired two sales veterans as Account Executives.

Manny & Ryan’s extensive background in information technology fit perfectly with our needs and strategy” — Michael Beck, Director of Sales for Restaurant Magic Software

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic Software, one of the leading restaurant back office software companies, announced today that it has hired two seasoned sales veterans as Account Executives, Manny Varela and Ryan Mazurkiewicz. In this new role, they will be focused on developing growth strategies, implementing marketing campaigns, and working directly with potential customers to demonstrate the portfolio of multi-unit restaurant solutions that Restaurant Magic has to offer.

Manny Varela has worked in the Information Technology for over thirty-five years, having served as a software developer, network engineer, VP of IT, ERP Sales Executive, Lean/Agile/DevOps coach/trainer, and Managed IT business owner. His studies include Software Engineering, Service Management, Business Analysis, and Agile/Scrum Development. Throughout his career, Manny has been driven by his passion for helping clients achieve successful business outcomes. He has delivered software and service solutions to clients in the manufacturing, distribution, retail and food service industries.

Ryan Mazurkiewicz comes to Restaurant Magic with well over 10 years of Restaurant & Technology sales experience. Originally from Toronto and by way of Los Angeles & Vienna, Ryan has been living in the downtown Tampa area for the last 2.5 years. is excited about joining the Restaurant Magic Family and looks forward to helping this organization get to lengths it has never seen before.

“We are very excited about expanding our sales team,” said Michael Beck, Director of Sales for Restaurant Magic Software. “Manny & Ryan’s extensive background in information technology fit perfectly with our needs and strategy.”

About Restaurant Magic

Restaurant Magic Software has been providing advanced software solutions to the restaurant and hospitality industry for over 20 years. The robust Data Central Management Suite, the flagship product, is a powerful and flexible application that takes advantage of the latest technology trends to offer premier processing and analytics. Modules work seamlessly to help you manage your business more efficiently and with greater insight and control. Packages can be customized to meet your needs and include Food Management, Labor Management, Enterprise Reporting, Advanced Analytics, Menu Planning, and more. Data Central also has several offerings that maximize accessibility though tablet specific interfaces and Mobile Applications. To learn more about Restaurant Magic Software and its products, call us at 1(800) 933-4711 or visit the website at www.restaurantmagic.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.