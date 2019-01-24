Kara Jensen of Triffid Online to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you want a website or do you want more business? Your web designer or developer may know how to build and create a visually appealing website, but if they don’t know how to initiate a sale through marketing, your website is just a very expensive business card.

Stop wasting time and money on marketing that doesn’t fit your business. If you want your business to thrive, the money you invest on marketing: advertising, websites, social media platforms and business directories should bring in sales.

Kara Jensen is the founder of Triffid Online Marketing, where she creates custom marketing campaigns to build relationships with your clients both online and offline to help you develop a solid business.

“Online marketing is all about effectively reaching and communicating with your ideal market niche,” says Jensen. “Unfortunately, most business owners don’t think about marketing online like networking in person. Instead of trying to build a relationship with prospective clients, they find quick fixes: they buy ads or likes for exposure. You might get a ton of followers, but if they're not your clients and they're not who would be your clients, what's the point?”

Jensen says it’s all about identifying your message: what makes your product better than everybody else's and why would anybody want to buy your product over anybody else's product or not buying anything at all?

“Too many companies will just copy what a competitor is doing,” says Jensen, “but their competitor is struggling, too. When you're marketing, you've got to get out of that cliché of what everybody else is doing and do something different so that you stand out and people recognize and remember you so that you're the one that's going to be top of mind.”

Jensen collaborates with her clients to determine their market, who their product or service for, and how they can answer that question: "Why would I choose you over anybody else or the choice of doing nothing at all?"

“It's something new every day. I get to know them and their industry. I like to find out who they are, what drives them, what challenges they face and what is their definition of success.”

Jensen says the one thing every business should do today to improve their online marketing is to stay consistent.

“Whether it’s Facebook or YouTube or your website, be consistent. If you're going to post, post consistently, keep it up-to-date and interact with your followers. People judge what you're doing online and how you look online,” says Jensen. “If you're not online a lot, you should still have a website, even a brochure site, and make sure there's every way possible for people to contact you: phone numbers, emails, addresses. You can even put on your site, ‘We don't spend much time online, but we want your business. Contact us. We're out in the field working with our clients, not sitting in front of a computer.’ It's fine not to be active online, but at least make sure they can get a hold of you.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Kara Jensen in an interview with Jim Masters on January 28th at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Kara Jensen, visit www.triffidonline.com



