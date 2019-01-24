Wondershare Releases Recoverit Free Data Recovery That Is Billed as One of the Best Free Photo Recovery Software

For people who accidently delete their photos, have no fear because, worked as a free photo recovery software, Recoverit free data recovery software can help!

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this technology driven era, capturing and storing high quality photos of scenic locations or family reunions is easy on Mac and other operating systems and devices. But these devices aren’t foolproof, and do tend to turn corrupt at times resulting in data loss, and in worse cases deletion of all the albums on Mac computers.

Wondershare – a company known to produce premium solutions in the data recovery segment has recently launched Recoverit – an excellent solution that works so well that it is sometimes dubbed best free photo recovery software available. However, just like most things, there is no shortage of data recovery software free download software in the market, but there are a handful of features that makes Recoverit a clear winner in its segment.

For starters, this photo recovery free software works miraculously to help retrieve photos from Mac and even from memory cards that may have been lost due to one or more reasons including accidently or as a result of virus attacks. Adding to this, this feature rich free photo recovery software offers not one, but several effective solutions to help users end their woes of lost data.

What’s impressive about Recoverit is that it not only supports myriad scanning algorithms, but also all types of major data files, so regardless of the type of file that’s lost, it can help restore them. Furthermore, this data recovery free download software can help recover lost or deleted files via eight different recovery modes including files deleted from the Recycling Bin with Recycle Bin Recovery and files deleted as a result of lost partition with Lost Partition Recovery.

Deleted photo recovery is not the only area where Recoverit excels, but can be used as a data recovery software for pc free download solution to ensure that the data is well protected. Apart from hard drive crashes, there are several ways in which data can be lost on a PC including accidently pressing Shift + Delete on an important PowerPoint presentation, virus, Spyware or Trojan attacks, or intentionally deleting files that were presumably unimportant at the time.

For Mac users, the free data recovery Mac version of Recoverit can help to effectively, safely and completely retrieve lost data regardless of how it was lost whether a formatted hard drive or system crash. Adding to this, Recoverit data rescue Mac free software boasts a significantly high success rate, and supports several Mac operating system versions including macOS 10.13, macOS 10.12, OS X 10.11, 10.10, 10.9, 10.8, 10.7 and 10.6.

In terms of usability, Recoverit can be used by both users with little or no computer knowledge and those who are technically sound. It comes with an intuitive user interface, from where users can select the recovery option that best suits their current situation. Once selected, this photo recovery free software works on autopilot to retrieve the lost data, and after discovering files that can be retrieved allows users to select the files they wish to recover from the preview window.

The Recoverit free photo recovery software has been downloaded over 5 million times, and has received praise from several leading IT publications including Softpedia and Yahoo Tech. For a software that serves as an all-round data recovery solution, Recoverit by Wondershare is worth checking out.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare Software Limited is a technology company that offers a wide range of innovative software solutions. The company today has a global footprint with users in over 150 countries, and is committed to providing excellent software solutions that simplify people lives.





