This February BlackFacts.com Introduces Black History Month Instagram Video Contest with Cash Prizes

Create A Black History Video. Post on Instagram. Win Prizes Learn Black History. Teach Black History. Create Black History Learn Black History. Teach Black History. Create Black History

Create a Black History Video. Post on Instagram. Get Showcased and Win Cash Prizes throughout Black History Month.

A people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture, is like a tree without roots!” — Marcus Garvey

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- www.BlackFacts.com , the Internet’s longest running data-driven website on the historical and cultural contributions of people of color, is continually seeking new and exciting way to engage and inspire our community.With that goal in mind, beginning this black history month, BlackFacts is offering weekly cash prizes (of up to $200) and showcase opportunities to students that create the most entertaining and informative Black History month Video.The Rules are Simple:1 – Create a 30-second or less Video about a black history fact (Person, Place, Event)2 – Follow @blackfactsonline on Instagram3 – Post the Video on Instagram with the hashtag: #BFContest2019 @blackfactsonline4 – Students should include their school hashtag if available (e.g. #MLKHighSchoolNY)That’s all there is to it!!Post, Share, Win!Visit BlackFacts.com to see the showcase videos and to discover new and interesting ways to explore and appreciate Black History and Culture.Become a Member (Its Free) and help us to preserve our culture by contributing to our living historical archives.Membership Benefits include:--------------------------------------• Subscription to our Newsletter.• Submit New Facts to our Editors for review and approval - All approved FACTS will be credited to the submitter.• "My BlackFacts" page showing your favorite posts, news, facts and related content.• Birthday Blast Newsletter - highlighting all Black Facts that share your birthday.• Creation of Personal Bio - showcase your achievements, products and services.• Recommended Profiles - People, Schools, Organization for inclusion in BlackFacts Archives.With More Features and Benefits being added all the time!Note: Any new content submitted to Blackfacts.com will be reviewed before approval, indexed and cross-referenced with all related content.ABOUT BLACKFACTS.COMBlackfacts.com was founded by Ken Granderson (MIT, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity) and Dale Dowdie (Boston University, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity) in 1997 as a way to showcase that people of color could take advantage of the technology revolution and build something that they own and control. It was developed with the tenets of Inform, Engage & Inspire – these are our goals for the visitors, contributors, sponsors and historians that enjoy the information provided on the site. BlackFacts.com is a service of Intellitech Consulting Enterprises Inc. www.intellitech.net Follow Blackfacts.com on social media:• Facebook.com/blackfacts (@blackfacts)• Twitter.com/blackfacts (@blackfacts)• Instagram.com/blackfactsonline (@blackfactsonline)CONTACT:Dale Dowdieoutreach@blackfacts.com617-573-5113



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.