Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Donates Personal Finance Curriculum to Oak Avenue Intermediate School

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is donating Ramsey Solutions’ Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum to Oak Avenue Intermediate School. Foundations in Personal Finance is the premier curriculum for teaching financial literacy to students.

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey created Foundations in Personal Finance, an easy to use, turn-key school curriculum that teaches students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path of financial literacy.

More than three million students have taken Foundations in Personal Finance in middle schools, high schools and universities nationwide. Foundations in Personal Finance can be used as a primary or supplemental resource to fulfill requirements in mathematics, economics, family consumer science, business mathematics and personal finance.

For more information on the curriculum, go to https://www.ramseyeducation.com/.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team

Titanium Real Estate Network is an Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing and Top 100 Los Angeles Business Journal Fastest Growing Private Real Estate Company.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is committed to helping people regain control of their money, build wealth, grow their leadership skills, and enhance their lives through personal development. The company’s success is defined by the number of people whose lives are changed by a message of hope. Through a variety of mediums including live events, publishing, syndicated columns and a nationally syndicated radio show, Ramsey Solutions uses common sense education to empower people to win at life and money. Millions of families have graduated from Financial Peace University classes across the country, and Ramsey Solutions’ world-class speakers have brought vision, inspiration, and encouragement to more than a million more. Voted among Nashville’s best places to work ten times, Ramsey Solutions employs more than 750 team members focused and dedicated to doing work that matters.

Ramsey Solutions Contact: Grace Mestad

Foundations in Personal Finance

615.515.3223, x5044



