AUTOLOOP ESSENTIALS RECEIVES “TOP RATED” DRIVINGSALES DEALER SATISFACTION AWARD

We congratulate AutoLoop on receiving a ‘Top Rated’ Marketing Solutions Award, an accolade we consider to be one of our industry’s most important because it comes directly from dealers,” — DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoLoop LLC , the leading provider of auto industry marketing, sales, and service solutions, has received a “Top Rated” Marketing Solutions Award in the ninth annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards, presented at a special event in conjunction with the 2019 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo. AutoLoop received a top dealer satisfaction ranking in the Marketing Solutions category, as determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of theDrivingSales.com community.“At AutoLoop, we’re driven to create technology that makes dealers’ lives easier, so it’s an honor to be chosen by them as a top marketing solution,” said AutoLoop CEO Steve Anderson. “We greatly appreciate DrivingSales for giving vendors and dealers a reliable platform to make their voices heard,” Anderson added.The award specifically recognizes AutoLoop Essentials, the best-in-class owner marketing platform. Essentials connects dealers with customers through email, social, voice, and direct mail, driving ROI for their dealership while keeping costs at a minimum.“We congratulate AutoLoop on receiving a ‘Top Rated’ Marketing Solutions Award, an accolade we consider to be one of our industry’s most important because it comes directly from dealers,” said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. “In our ninth year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continues to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead them to outstanding service providers such as AutoLoop. We’re thrilled AutoLoop has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealer community.”The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at DrivingSales.com Vendor Ratings. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings is the industry’s only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products/solutions in their stores. Each rating is verified as coming from an actual dealership employee.Full award results are available online at http://events.drivingsales.com/dealer-satisfaction-awards/ Award winners are showcased in the 2019 Spring issue of the DrivingSales Dealership Vendor Buyers Guide which, in addition to being distributed at the 2019 NADA Convention and Expo, is delivered to every new car dealership nationwide, as well as to the top 100 used car dealerships. For more information on the DrivingSales Dealership Vendor Buyers Guide, please visit: https://www.drivingsales.com/buyersguide/ About AutoLoop:Since 2005, AutoLoop has been helping automotive dealerships grow their businesses. It all began with the AutoLoop Sales and Service Suite, a set of seamlessly interconnected Sales, Service, and Engagement tools designed to give dealerships industry-leading features, intelligent analytics, and streamlined performance. Together, these elements enable dealers to boost sales, optimize service, market with precision, and – most importantly – drive revenue. AutoLoop products are built by dealers for dealers and are constantly evolving to help over 2,100 clients elevate their automotive businesses every day. An Inc. 500 company with nearly 70 million names in its database and over 2 billion individual communications initiated, AutoLoop is passionate about being America's best customer retention partner for progressive dealerships.About DrivingSales:DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales’ mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success. Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or performance analytics visit DrivingSales.com, DrivingSales.com/HCM and DrivingSalesData comDrivingSales Media Relations:Brinley Nielsen, DrivingSales brinley.nielsen@drivingsales.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.