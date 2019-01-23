Robert Kotler, Acclaimed Plastic Surgeon, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Facial Cosmetic Surgeon- 2019”

Acclaimed Plastic Surgeon Robert Kotler

“We're honored to include Robert Kotler into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Kotler, a talented surgeon, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Facial Cosmetic Surgeon- 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed three years ago and consists of over 4,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Robert Kotler once again into our BoLAA family."

Dr. Kotler attended the University of Wisconsin and Northwestern University Medical School. His specialty training, exclusively in face, head and neck surgery, was at Cook County Hospital, Northwestern University and the University of Illinois.

Major Kotler was chief of head and neck surgery at the DeWitt Army Community Hospital in Fort Belvoir, Va., and a consultant and residency program instructor at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center during his service in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.

In addition to his private practice, the Cosmetic Surgery Specialists Medical Group of Beverly Hills, he is a clinical instructor in the division of head and neck surgery at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. He is a consultant and attending surgeon at the Veterans' Administration Medical Center in West Los Angeles. Kotler has served as a commissioner and regional consultant to the Medical Board of California and as a Medical Consultant to the City and County of Los Angeles.

As a spokesperson for cosmetic surgeons, he regularly appears on radio and television, including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and Fox News; on such shows as Oprah, Deborah Norville Tonight, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Your World with Neil Cavuto, EXTRA, Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood. He has also been interviewed in most leading magazines and newspapers.

Most recently, Dr. Kotler has been featured as the "go to" cosmetic surgeon on WebMD. He is the author of The Essential Cosmetic Surgery Companion: Don’t Consult a Cosmetic Surgeon Without This Book!, Secrets of a Beverly Hills Cosmetic Surgeon: The Expert’s Guide to Safe, Successful Surgery, and The Consumer's Guidebook to Cosmetic Facial Surgery. He also wrote the medical text, Chemical Rejuvenation of the Face, used by physicians worldwide.

Kotler is credited with 52 medical publications and presentations and he has been a contributor to 14 medical textbooks and books for the public.

Rebecca S., a patient, states “Dr. Kotler is the best surgeon in Beverly Hills. He is a master at nose jobs especially revisions. I am so happy with his work that people don't even notice that I had my nose done. It’s so natural, people think I went to the spa or had botox because they can't figure out what's changed, or my lips look fuller. He is truly skilled surgeon and is an artist. He has changed my life and his work made me feel confident about myself.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.