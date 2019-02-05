Cascade Appoints Executive Vice Presidents of Operations for Drilling and Technical Services

Excellence on Every Level Ron Thalacker named Executive Vice President of Operations, Drilling Services Peter J. Palko, P.E., CHMM, LSRP named Executive Vice President of Operations, Technical Services

Ron Thalacker and Peter Palko assume national leadership roles, new structure fosters seamless delivery of services

With national responsibilities over their lines of business, Pete and Ron are driving consistency in process, culture, and--most importantly--quality service for our clients” — John Cowdery, CEO

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), a leading field services contractor of drilling, site investigation, and remediation services, has appointed Ron Thalacker as Executive Vice President of Operations, Drilling Services and Peter Palko as Executive Vice President of Operations, Technical Services.

“This organizational alignment is the most recent step in our continued focus on delivering seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions to our clients,” explains CEO John Cowdery. “With national responsibilities over their lines of business, Pete and Ron are driving consistency in process, culture, and--most importantly--quality service for our clients.”

Thalacker joined Cascade in 2016 as Senior Vice President of Drilling Operations with regional responsibilities. With over thirty years of experience in the drilling industry, he has a deep understanding of the operational and project management aspects of environmental and geotechnical drilling. Under his leadership, Cascade Drilling will continue to expand its geographic footprint to meet demand in key environmental and geotechnical markets. “Our priority for this year is simple: continue to invest in our crews of highly skilled field service and project management professionals, and enhance our fleet of rigs and specialty equipment to enable them to complete work safely, on-time and on-budget,” said Thalacker. “We are striving to be the company of choice for both our employees and the clients we serve.”

Mr. Thalacker holds a Bachelor of Administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Palko joined Cascade through the acquisition of Medford, New Jersey-based Panther Technologies in 2016, bringing over 30 years of environmental experience in water well drilling, site investigation, conventional and innovative remediation technology design and implementation, as well as civil and mechanical installations, engineering, and health and safety management. Since that time, Pete has played a pivotal role in growing Cascade’s field services offerings, including soil mixing and trenchless permeable reactive barriers. In his new role, Pete oversees Cascade’s site characterization and environmental remediation services from coast to coast. “We are successful when clients have confidence in our abilities to provide solutions across all aspects of a project, no matter the complexity,” said Palko. “This next step of internal integration of service lines will enhance collaboration and resource sharing throughout the organization driving quality and client confidence.”

Mr. Palko is a registered Professional Engineer, Certified Hazardous Materials Manager, and Licensed Site Remediation Professional. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce and Engineering/Operations Management from Drexel University.



