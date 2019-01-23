EJL Wireless Research Analyzes Verizon Wireless’ 5G Network in Sacramento, CA

5G VTF Network is deployed in very limited areas; Single Family Home Business Case is challenging for Microwave FWA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EJL Wireless Research is excited to announce two case studies for a U.S. 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network using microwave frequencies.

The first report analyzes each of the eight districts within the City of Sacramento, CA and how Verizon Wireless deployed its 5G VTF network. The Verizon Wireless 5G Home Service was launched on October 1, 2018. We were able to survey 99% of the 5G sites across the entire city and see the issues and complications involved in the deployment of a 5G network using small cell sites.

The second report presents a return on CAPEX investment analysis using single family tract home development and mixed single family home/apartment building scenarios to better quantify the 5G signal coverage zone for the deployed network and to determine the typical 5G cell site radius.

With the continuation of the FCC’s Auction 101 (28GHz) and Auction 102 (24GHz) in 2019, deployment of 5G networks for both FWA and mobility services will be a key focus for mobile operators in the U.S. going forward. While recent legislation from the FCC has streamlined some aspects of siting and collocation for small cells, our view is that there is a long way to go based upon our findings.

“Deployment of 5G services using microwave and millimeter wave frequency bands is critical to the success of 5G in the United States. However, the limitations we have uncovered using these frequency bands should cause the industry to take a serious look at the return on investment for these types of 5G networks,” says Lum.



