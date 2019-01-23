Only four weeks till SMi’s 3D Cell Culture Conference 2019

SMi is proud to announce the 3rd Annual 3D Cell Culture conference is returning to London in just four weeks’ time.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past few years, 3D Cell Culture has gained momentum within the pharmaceutical industry due to the benefits that this model offers over conventional cell culture methods.Researchers globally are realizing the potential of 3D cell culture for various applications, including testing and discovering new drugs to treat cancer, organ-on-chip models to study the human physiology in an organ specific context, and 3D cell printing to produce organ models. Therefore, this market is likely to grow over the next few years and is in fact projected to reach USD 1.7 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% between 2017-2022.For this reason, the 3rd Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference in London on the 20th – 21st February 2019 will gather an elite group of scientific pioneers driving advances and clinical success in this pivotal technique for drug discovery and development.After continuous success in the last few years, 3D Cell Culture 2019 will feature a stellar line-up of speakers with a carefully created agenda. To download the event brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up, please visit: http://www.3d-cellculture.com/PR3 Attendees of this event will be able to harness their full potential of 3D cell culture by hearing about the latest updates on the development and application of human organs and tissues in vitro within the industry, as well as forecasting further developments to come.3D Cell Culture 2019 will cover the following significant themes presented by the leading experts in the industry:• DEVELOPMENTS & APPLICATION OF HUMAN ORGANS & TISSUES IN VITROPresentations from Mimetas, University of Durham, Promega UK, University of Southampton, NC3Rs, Medicines Discovery Catapult• BIOPRINTING AND IMAGING TECHNOLOGIESPresentations from US FDA, Zurich University of Applied Sciences, Princess Maxima Center, Poietis• RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN 3D CELL CULTUREPresentations from Aurelia Bioscience, GSK, Kugelmeiers, Celvivo ICS• 3 MODELS AND THEIR APPLICATIONSPresentations from Roche, University of Strathclyde, Sanofi Pasteur3D Cell Culture has attracted a truly global audience of clinical specialists within drug discovery, toxicology, stem cells, disease modelling and emerging technologies. Nations attending include United Kingdom, Denmark, USA, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, France, Czech Republic and more.With only four weeks’ remaining, you can visit the website for the most updated information http://www.3d-cellculture.com/PR3 Proudly Sponsored By: CelVivo, InoCure, Jellagen, Molecular Devices, Promega & TEDD Competence CentreAre you interested in sponsoring, exhibiting or speaking at this event? Only 2 sponsor/exhibitor booths left. Contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk3D Cell Culture Conference 201920 – 21 February 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFollow us @SMiPharm#SMi3DCellCulture---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



