Expert, Comprehensive Pallet Racking Repair Announced by B2B Industrial Packaging

B2B Industrial Packaging just announced that they provide expert, comprehensive pallet rack repair solutions for all types of pallet rack damage.

The technicians that are performing the repairs are experienced, highly qualified experts.” — B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging just announced that they provide expert, comprehensive pallet rack repair solutions for all types of pallet rack damage. These solutions include onsite repair services across the U.S. and pallet rack repair kits. Regardless of whether the company or client performs the repair, all repair components are designed and manufactured to the highest possible quality and engineering standards.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “We are always focused on offering the most comprehensive packaging solution to our clients. One way we do that is to continually offer new products and services as they become available. While pallet rack repair is a recent addition, the technicians that are performing the repairs are experienced, highly qualified experts.”

Because of pallet rack damage from forklifts and other equipment, most warehouses and distribution centers need pallet rack repair. This pallet rack damage typically occurs at lower levels, leaving most of the upper area intact, structurally sound and amenable to repair.

There are many benefits of repairing, rather than ignoring or replacing warehouse pallet rack damage including:

• Cost-Savings: Repairing the damaged pallet rack frame costs significantly less than replacing the entire frame.

• Reduced Risk: Repairing the pallet rack protects products and increases worker safety.

• Effectiveness: This is a permanent solution that leads to long-term safety in the facility.

B2B Industrial Packaging follows a stepwise process to assess and perform repairs. The company begins by conducting an audit of the premises to identify danger signs of pallet rack damage and at-risk conditions. This comprehensive audit will include:

• Locating pallet rack damage

• Noting the type and extent of the damage

• Identifying and recommending the correct repair solution

Once the survey is complete, B2B Industrial Packaging will develop a proposal that details the location of each damaged pallet rack, level of severity for each rack, description of the recommended repairs and total cost for the repair project, which includes itemized material and labor costs. After the proposal is executed, the company will perform the repairs safely, completely and efficiently. They can also set up an ongoing pallet repair program to save money and alleviate costly downtime in any facility.

In addition to onsite pallet rack repair, B2B Industrial Packaging offers pallet rack repair kits that the client can use to repair pallet racks themselves.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; and Seattle. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com.

.###

Media Contact:

Jeanna Van Rensselar, Smart PR Communications Jeanna@SmartPRCommunications.com/630-363-8081



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.