ASAP Systems announces the release of the new Asset Reservation Cart feature for its Cloud-based Asset Tracking System.

Asset Tracking System - Asset Reservation Cart

ASAP Systems’ Cloud-Based Asset Tracking Software, new Asset Reservation Cart. The new Cart is designed to increase visibility over the organization’s assets.

The purpose of the Asset Reservation Cart is to increase the visibility of all the organization’s employees and internal staff over all available Assets for check-out,” — ASAP Systems’ Head of Engineering, Joseph Azzi

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASAP Systems, the market leader in the Inventory System and Asset Tracking announces how its Cloud-Based Asset Tracking Software has a new “ Asset Reservation Cart ” feature. The New Cart allows all employees and internal staff within the organization the ability to reserve any available Asset(s). The Administrators can process the reservation Request and check out the required Asset to the designated employee.The Asset Reservation Cart is designed to give all employees and internal staff the ability to browse all available items ready for checkout. , This feature allows them to make reservation requests on an Asset(s) already checked out. In addition, the Asset Reservation Cart allows employees and staff the ability to flag their favorite Asset(s) and set a filter to make their search more efficient. Finally, employees will be alerted when assets are overdue and should be checked back in.On the administrative side, Administrators can process reservation requests and check out requested equipment allowing them to have complete visibility and equipment tracking.In addition, the System Administrators can set a variety of configurations that will affect how the employees and internal staff view their Asset Reservation Cart. Those configurations include the ability to determine which Assets appear available for checkout, the power to configure the home screen view, either small or large image size or to either Assets list view or models view.ASAP Systems’ Head of Engineering, Joseph Azzi, explains: “The purpose of the Asset Reservation Cart is to increase the visibility of all the organization’s employees and internal staff over all available Assets for check-out,”About ASAP SystemsWe solve the biggest problems in Inventory Management and Asset Tracking. Through many years of experience, working on a vast range of unique customer requirements, we have developed unmatched expertise in creating solutions to fit almost any budget, technical or user requirement. Our highly-configurable and scalable barcode-based tracking systems are designed to provide maximum ROI today, tomorrow and into the future. Offices in San Jose, California (headquarters) and Austin, TexasVisit us at https://www.asapsystems.com/barcloud/

ASAP Systems’ Asset Tracking Software, new Asset Reservation Cart Feature.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.