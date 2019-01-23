Jiangsu Honest Cable Owns BV Type Approval Certificate

Jiangsu Honest Cable, a global leader in manufacturing marine shipboard cable, today announced that our marine cable owns BV type approval certificate.

YANGZHOU , JIANGSU, CHINA, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangsu Honest Cable , a global leader in manufacturing marine shipboard cable, today announced that our marine cable owns BV type approval certificate.Marine cable, also known as shipboard cable, is critical for power and lighting on marine shipboard. Any shipyard will tell you the importance of marine cable. The safety of the crew relies on such flame retardant, low smoke and halogen free cables.And, that’s where a classification society comes into play. The latest buzz is that BV classification society has issued an approval for Jiangsu Honest Cable. Bureau Veritas – BV Classification Society – is renowned as one of the world’s leader when it comes to verifying companies to maintain marine safety.Strict guidelines and procedures make it hard to get a stamp of approval. But, this latest development isn’t surprising because Jiangsu Honest Cable's commitment is clear. Jiangsu Honest Cable manufactures low smoke and flame retardant marine cables. They are also free from halogen, making them very safe to use.“These crucial factors put Jiangsu Honest Cable way ahead of the competition because the vessel and asset’s safety is of prime importance to the company. As professional manufacturers in this sector for the last two decades, we supply reliable high-quality marine cable.” said Mr. Jack Woo, the Marketing Manager of Jiangsu Honest Cable.BV classification society verifies that all the equipment used matches international technical standards. Their job is to ensure that the equipment and material used make the vessels safer. Their verification process is vigorous. Jiangsu Honest cable not only exceed BV’s expectations, but also will be a commercial success as well.Jiangsu Honest Cable has already received approvals from ABS and DNV-GL. However , the approval from BV indicates that the Chinese giant is all set to manufacture marine power cables that are very affordable. The marine cable types include TPYCY, MGCG, MPRX, MPRXCX, LKSM-HF and more.Jiangsu Honest Cable is created to perform even in the toughest of conditions, whether it’s extreme heat, cold, humidity and vibration. Apart from being flame retardant, they are resistant to oil too. As one can understand by now, the safety of mariners and assets are truly taken care of when marine cables are of the highest quality.



