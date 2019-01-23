U.S. Companies Google Inc. & Yardi Systems Inc. Help Create a Positive Future for Children and Families in America

Celebrating the Lives of Children and Families in America Celebrating and Uniting Our Love for Children Hope for Children Charity Celebrates the Lives of Children

Hope for Children Charity a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization Celebrating the Lives of Children and Families in the United States of America.

Hope for Children Foundation celebrates the lives of children and families across the United States. ” — Patricia Kirby Rasmussen

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacramento, CA – As a result of a love for children and the good work demonstrated by Hope for Children Foundation®, the State of California, Department of Justice, the Office of Attorney General Xavier Becerra, has approved the State Charity Registration number CT0259468. Hope for Children Foundation is now officially registered as a Charity in California.

A special thank you is extended to California companies and other companies throughout the United States, for in-kind and cash donations to Hope for Children Foundation®. Google Inc., Yardi Systems, Inc., Hilton Hotels, Hyatt Regency Hotels, and others are helping to create positive futures for children and families, not just in the U.S., but around the world too. Hope for Children Charity, is a non-profit organization, serving children and families, as a family charity in Dallas, TX, and offers free services to citizens in all fifty states, and globally.

Hope for Children Foundation®, Co-Founder, Patricia Kirby Rasmussen, asks:

“Will you help us make a huge difference in what can be accomplished for children this year? Children are in desperate need of your help. Much of the traffic from our Google Adwords Pro Grant Advertising Account of $40,000 per month is believed to being hijacked and sent to other websites advertising and using the Trademark Registered name, “Hope for Children Foundation®” and “Hope for Children TM” without the permission of the management.

Patricia adds, "Google, Inc. has been supporting the mission of Hope for Children Foundation since 2014 with in-kind advertising contributions. Since August of 2016, the Pro Grant was increased to $40,000 per month, a significant donation to the cause. However, in 2018, $480,000, of the Adwords Pro Grant Advertising Grant should have been received by Hope for Children Foundation®, although only $63,807 was applied to the correct account. $416,193 was sent to other websites advertising and using the Trademark Registered name Hope for Children Foundation® and Hope for Children TM, without the permission of Hope for Children Foundation®."

Patricia Rasmussen states, “Unfortunately, many innocent children and families who are in need of protection, appropriate training, awareness, resources and referrals, will not receive their safety net due to this malfunction.”

The United States Trademark Registered Number belonging to Hope for Children Foundation® is 5,409,810 and the Serial Number is 85-673,965.

Hope for Children Foundation spokesperson Patricia Rasmussen continues, “Yardi Systems, Inc., Google Inc., and the donations of others, make a huge difference in what can be accomplished for children across the United States. We sincerely thank the employees, management and worldwide staff of Google Inc., Yardi Systems, Inc., and others for helping us support the most vulnerable members of society…our children. Your generous donations show that you really care!”

Hope for Children Charity

Hope for Children Foundation is an acknowledged leader as a children’s charity in America, providing a variety of services since 1998, including educational services to state and federal law enforcement personnel, medical professionals, judges, attorneys, probation officers, and the general public, on the topics of child abuse prevention and related issues. Child abuse prevention videos are available free daily through the Hope for Children Foundation website.

This website offers free online videos. The free training videos are provided to state and federal law enforcement officers, child protection services workers, teachers, professors, students, medical professionals, judges and other first responders. These are also provided free to the general public. To access these videos, click on ‘Training,’ then ‘Training Videos’ in the Menu Bar.

According to Mrs. Rasmussen, some of the videos cover important information about domestic violence:

“Some videos focus and talk about healing steps for victims and their families. Other videos explain how to better protect children and adults from crimes of domestic violence – including abuse prevention. Other educational topics include preventing human trafficking, getting help to trafficking victims, the investigation and prosecution procedures surrounding child abuse and adult victims, plus many other life-saving topics and resources.”

Website tracking analytics reports show that the Hope for Children Foundation website has a national and global interest and presence, and is consistently viewed by people from all 50 states.

Hope for Children Gala

Mrs. Rasmussen said, "Hope for Children Foundation celebrates the lives of children and families across the United States. This past month Hope for Children Gala recognized my parents, James Waid Hope, Sr. and Fannie Louise Hope. Hope for Children Foundation was named in honor of my loving parents. They showed so much love to all of my brothers and sisters, seven children, and other family members. The Dallas Police Department Santa Cops, were honored during the festive children's gala. The A Plus Show Choir were featured. They sang a variety of songs while they entertained guests. To view, like, or share the excitement of the Gala, watch the Hope for Children Foundation Gala video."

About the Board of Directors and National Advisory Board

Hope for Children Foundation has been recognized by state and federal governments, including but not limited to the U.S. Justice Department, Office of Justice Programs, and Violence Against Women Office. The Violence Against Women Act, offers protection to women, children and men on a federal level. One of the board of director members lives in California. The remaining four directors live in the Dallas area. The National Advisory Board is comprised of 12 people from many parts of the U.S.A: Boston, MA, Charleston, SC, Harford, CT, New York, NY, Washington D.C., Dallas, TX, Charlotte, NC, Los Angeles, CA, Jacksonville, FL, and Durham, NC.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.hopeforchildrenfoundation.org

