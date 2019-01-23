Team NuVision Proud to share its Contribution to Temple City Council Parent Teacher Association

Team NuVision is committed to always give back and serve the community

TEMPLE CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team NuVision, also known as Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team proudly shares the good news of their contribution to Temple City Council Parent Teacher Association. The company is one of the 14 business organizations to partner with PTA, the biggest Children’s Advocacy Association.

The team contributes to PTA by sponsoring a scholarship for Temple City High School graduating seniors. Team NuVision is proud of this new achievement as it ties back to their core commitments this year of giving their best to the community. From the start of the business, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has always been a real estate company that gives back to the community.

This year, Team NuVision reaffirmed the core values they follow in conducting their business. The team’s core purpose since the start is to serve big. They are committed to Second Mile Service and in providing their services in such a way that will empower and inspire people. As part of their efforts to show their dedication to those values, they had recently contributed to the Parent Teacher Association in Temple City.

The Temple City Council PTA is known to work towards improving the lives of children and their families in California. The association’s team members are individuals who thought to make a difference. Throughout the years, PTA has had many generous sponsors, business and individuals who support the children of Temple City.

The year before, PTA created a new scholarship for the graduating seniors of Temple City High School. Fourteen business organizations have partnered with association’s parent donors to support these graduating seniors by providing more than $5,000 in scholarship funds. Team NuVision is one of the businesses that have been quite generous in giving back to various communities.

Team NuVision has had many great milestones the past year, and in line with their core value of valuing relationships by expressing gratitude, the company never failed to show their thanks. The contribution to Temple City Council’s PTA is only one of the many thanks they had in mind to appreciate the trust of their clients.

According to Rudy L. Kusuma, people can expect more of them giving to the community. As they expect to thrive again this year as one of the leading real estate companies in California, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team plans to invest and treasure every relationship with their clients and the community.

About Team NuVision:

Team NuVision is also known as Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team. It is a leading real estate company committed to assisting clients during the home selling and buying process. At the same time, the company is dedicated to serving not only home sellers and home buyers but also the community through giving back.

