Auto/Mate Completes Dealership Management System Integrations with Jaguar Land Rover

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems announced today it has successfully completed all dealership management system (DMS) integrations with Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) dealer communications platform. The interfaces allow JLR franchise dealerships to expedite critical transaction processes to and from the manufacturer, while significantly reducing data errors."These integrations streamline OEM communications and will save JLR dealers valuable administrative time," said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate. "Additionally, the integrations will greatly enhance the appeal of our DMS to JLR dealers who are exploring alternative options."JLR dealers can now seamlessly transfer and receive OEM communications through their DMS, including: Fixed ops : repair order (RO) for warranty claim transmit Parts : Parts order and parts return transmit, master files Accounting : Financial statementsAMPS is a user friendly and robust DMS with more than 20 integrated modules to help auto groups and single-point dealerships efficiently manage their business. The completed interfaces connect AMPS modules to JLR via a web-based portal, expediting the transfer of business-critical information.For more information visit www.automate.com or visit Booth #2301S at the 2019 NADA Convention & Expo in San Francisco, CA, January 24-28.About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,400 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



