Lalo: The Tactical Boot For Today and Tomorrow

DALLAS, TX, USA, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let us tell you about a sleeper hit that is destined to have boots on the ground in just about every occupied continent. It is one of the most talked about Tactical Boots that has been making its way on the scene and into theater over the past few years… the name is LALO The company is headed up by a team that has over 30 plus years designing and innovating some of the most well known footwear brands. The group designed and tested a boot that was created to fit some of the harshest elements NSW Operators would encounter…. Its name was the Shadow.The LALO Shadow , an ultimate Special Forces tactical boot, features a unique patent including a drainage system, a composite forefoot plate, a fast-dry component and the lightest weight materials on the market.This design, does not allows water to flow in and out of the boot ... But helps prevent potential combat skin breakdown as well as allows much more efficient movement in theater…giving the operator an upper hand.This boot has even made its way to a close “undisclosed” group that has followed the product for a few years now, through new innovative technologies. Not only has the boot been distributed to other Special Operation Forces within the DOD (Department of Defense) community, it has also made its way into other allied nations military units. The reason of this is because of its stealth construct to provide what we would call “high speed low drag” solutions that make a difference on the battlefield.This boot is truly amazing and the brand is, and has been a favorite at the annual “ NSSF -Shot Show ” that exhibits some of the biggest and most recognized names in the Shooting, Hunting and LE/ Military Industry.LALO has also created a Tactical Athletic line, that can be used to cross train and run in – a shoe that those using could count on. This is a definite must for even the hardcore lifter and everyday athlete who just wants to gain the edge, as well as those who may be deployed serving and protecting ones country.For more information on new and upcoming LALO Tactical and Athletic Footgear…. go to www.Lalo.com . We promise you won’t be disappointed… their technology brand service is second to none!



