  The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) Exhibits at the World Class   LA Art Show 

Long Beach Based Museum Leads the Way with Exhibit from Renowned Argentinean Artist Cristian Castro.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles has quickly become the visual arts mecca and global player in art and culture. A huge part of that scene is thanks to the Museum of Latin American Art ( MOLAA ) in Long Beach where diversity is interwoven into the multi-cultural world of Latin American Art amidst the artful metropolis of the City of Angels. The Museum of Latin American Art is a cultural partner of the LA Art Show and is exhibiting at LA Art Show from January 23-27 Cristian Castro and his site-specific installation, 27 Peces/27 Fish.Recognized for his versatility in the applications of industrial design and technology, Castro initiates fusion between objects by repurposing discarded vintage household appliances and timeworn mechanical tools to fashion creatures that emerge from a 19th century retro-futuristic vision. This installation is amplified in 27 Peces/27 Fish through the artist’s incorporation of kinetic movement and light.Castro develops his works as multidisciplinary spaces that explore the relationship between art, technology, science, the environment, and humankind. The artist also decontextualizes nature to recreate the reality we face today – ocean pollution, destruction of natural habitats, and uncertainty about the future.Of the exhibit Dr. Lourdes Ramos, President and CEO of MOLAA says, “We welcome local and international attendees of the LA Art Show and trust that in addition to seeing our exhibit in Los Angeles, that they will make the short drive from Los Angeles to Long Beach where they can enjoy the many other exhibits running concurrently at MOLAA. 2019 is already an impressive year for us and it would only become more so with art connoisseurs from around the globe attending the LA Art Show visiting us in Long Beach.”Acclaimed recently in a piece by CNN , Travel writer Lilit Marcus states, “MOLAA is the only art museum dedicated exclusively to modern and contemporary work by Latin American artists in the United States. Long Beach, CA: More than L.A.’s kid brother.”The LA Art Show is more than 200,000 square feet of exhibit space committed to today’s prominent galleries and museums. With both domestic and international participants and curated special exhibits that are on the forefront of the burgeoning contemporary art movement, LA art show is an extraordinary event to attend.With strong exhibitions such as: Ink: Stories on Skin, Judithe Hernandez: A Dream is the Shadow of something real and upcoming exhibitions: GRÁFICA AMÉRICA, CHIACHIO & GIANNONE and PORTFOLIO SERIES: QUIQUE RIVERA, premium quality education and programming and eclectic events, the Museum of Latin American Art is one of the area’s finest multi-cultural art experiences anywhere.###About the LA Art ShowThe LA Art Show is an international encyclopedic art exhibition which was originally conceived by the Fine Art Dealers Association. The show annually takes place in Los Angeles at the end of January and is now a seminal part of Los Angeles Arts Month. It is the largest art fair on the West Coast. The show runs from January 23 through January 27. A four-day pass for the LA Art show is: $60 plus a $4.95 service fee.About the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) was founded in 1996 in Long Beach, California and serves the greater Los Angeles area. MOLAA is the only museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino art. In 2007, MOLAA unveiled its newly renovated and expanded campus designed by prominent Mexican architect, Manuel Rosen. The expansion more than doubled the Museum's size, adding a 15,000-square foot sculpture garden. With its physical expansion complete, MOLAA’s focus is on strengthening its collection, that now numbers over 1,600 works of art and maintaining its position as a multidisciplinary institution providing cross-cultural dialogue.For More Information: mike@ileanainternational.com or 310-913-0625.



