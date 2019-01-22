Enhance 5G Wireless Technology with New 2.2/5 Connector Series

Amphenol RF releases lightweight and robust 2.2/5 product series, ideal for wireless infrastructure in indoor and outdoor applications.

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce the new 2.2/5 connector series . This interface is a compact version of the previously released 4.3/10 connector series with a footprint that is 53% smaller. This connector series is lightweight and can accommodate thick, low loss cables up to a half inch. The robust design makes these connectors ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.The 2.2/5 connector series is designed the meet the needs of applications which require low PIM in order to avoid interference in network quality during high-speed data transmission. These connectors offer flexibility in installation with the ability to blind mate and are IP68 rated in the mated condition. This allows for prolonged exposure to the elements without compromising the performance.2.2/5 connectors are precision machined with a brass body and a beryllium copper contact. They are ideal for wireless applications such as small cells, mobile networks, distributed antenna systems (DAS), low power base stations and in-building architecture, and are critical to 5G communication technology.Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



