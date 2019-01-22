MevoFit Echo Ultra Smartwatch Launched in India for Rs. 4990

MevoFit Echo Ultra MevoFit Echo Ultra Smartwatch Echo Ultra - Sleek Smartwatch by MevoFit

A Smartwatch that looks as cool as an Apple Watch at awesome price. Track all your daily activities including Steps, Calories, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure &more!

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the years, there has been an exponential growth in the market of fitness tracker and smartwatches. With the Indian market being receptive to wearables from brands such as Fitbit and Apple, several other manufacturers have launched their own products in the Indian market at very competitive prices. MevoFit , a fitness technology start-up is one of such manufacturer who has launched many fitness tracker bands at awesome prices. After receiving an overwhelming response from their user's the start-up has now entered the smartwatch market with - MevoFit Echo Ultra MevoFit Echo Ultra, is a sleek, stylish, sexy, powerful and responsive smartwatch that’s said to be fitted with some amazing features including steps tracker, calories burnt tracker, distance tracker, sleep tracker, heart rate rate tracker, blood pressure tracker, alarms and reminders, sedentary alerts and notifications, stopwatch, countdown. Some other noteworthy features of the product include phone and social notifications, clock and reminders, anti-lost (find my phone), wrist gesture and remote camera control, and sedentary alerts – all this with a long-lasting battery. Featuring a comfortable design, MevoFit Echo Ultra has a soft and skin-friendly TPU Medical Grade Strap supported by an easy-to-fix and secure buckle.MevoFit Echo Ultra is available in 3 colors - Black, Blue and Purple. The band comes with big screen which is operated through a single point and power button along with wrist gestures. It is a lightweight activity tracker which is scratch tolerant and skin friendly. This smartwatch comes with a magnetic charger which can be clasped at the back of the device for effortless charging. Switched on, it seamlessly syncs data between the band and fitness Tracker by Echoronics app through Bluetooth connectivity. MevoFit Echo Ultra is a handy and smart band that can be easily worn throughout the day. Just wear it nice and easy in a casual manner around your wrist. The best part, it syncs all the data captured around your activity from the band in the app for unified data management. At one glance, you are able to keep a tab on all your daily activityIn addition, the smartwatch supports apps for both Android/iOS and can be synced with all popular phone brands such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi Mi, Huawei, Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, One Plus, and LG. Priced at Rs 4,990, the health tracker is at the moment accessible by way of e-commerce platforms resembling Amazon and Flipkart.FEATURES OF MEVOFIT ECHO ULTRA SMARTWATCHMevoFit Echo Ultra is loaded with features and the main highlights of this smartwatch are listed as under:-1. Steps Tracker2. Calories Burned Tracker3. Distance Tracker4. Heart Rate Tracker5. Blood Pressure Tracker6. Sleep Tracker7. Sedentary Alerts8. Call, SMS and Social Notifications9. Alarms and Reminders10. Countdown11. Stopwatch12. Find my phone**MevoFit Echo Ultra smartwatch is not water-resistant/waterproof. Please avoid water seepage into the product for flawless usage.ABOUT THE COMPANY:MevoFit is a fitness technology startup of unique apps & web that reward you with merchandise to lose weight and get fit. MevoFit aspires to touch the lifestyle of its users in multiple ways, not just technology but a whole world of fitness incubating services in the physical and non-physical form to shake up and energize the entire fitness ecosystem. In order to make this goal easier Mevolife has developed an all in one health management ecosystem which includes Fitness Apps, Fitness Merchandise, B2B & B2C Service Platforms. Their fitness gear includes Fitness Tracker Bands, Fitness Smartwatches, Gym Bags, Bluetooth Headphones, Fitness Apparels & Sports Sipper.



