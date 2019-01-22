IT Governance USA launches CCPA webinar series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance USA is pleased to announce the launch of its CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) webinar series.

Was your organization worried about the EU’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)? Organizations that fail to comply with the Regulation face substantial penalties – but the CCPA’s are even more severe. Potential awards in a class action lawsuit could be as high as $750 per incident. There is no cap. Therefore, the total amount of an award for a violation could potentially run into the billions. The law affects organizations both in and outside of California, so no matter where your large organization is located, if you collect and process the personal data of California residents, you must comply.

The first webinar, “Do I need to comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act?”, is scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. –2:00 p.m. EST.

It will discuss:

• State laws and how they affect business security requirements

• The SEC security and privacy requirements for public companies

• The impact of FINRA and the NYDFS on financial-sector organizations

• HIPAA and the compliance requirements for the health care industry



Future webinars include.

• How will my organization be penalized if it fails to adhere to the CCPA? It is scheduled, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT

• What is the territorial and material jurisdiction of the CCPA? It is scheduled, Thursday, April 18, 2019, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT

About IT Governance USA

IT Governance USA is the single-source provider of books, tools, training, and consultancy for IT governance, risk management, and compliance. It is a leading authority on data security and IT governance for business and the public sector. IT Governance is ‘non-geek’, approaching IT issues from a non-technology background, and talking to management in its own language. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia. More information is available at www.itgovernanceusa.com.

