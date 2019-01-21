AfterWords Intelligent Customer Recovery Elevates Mighty Taco’s Experience

AfterWords is excited to announce the results of the implementation of its guest survey and recovery software within Mighty Taco’s customer experience program.

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AfterWords is excited to announce the results of the implementation of its guest survey and recovery software within Mighty Taco’s customer experience program. Mighty Taco is a Mexican-style fast-food restaurant chain with over 21 locations across the United States. AfterWords and Mighty Taco began their relationship with a focus of gaining more insight from Mighty Taco customers in order to enhance their overall customer experience. The initiative began in November 2018 and, after the implementation of AfterWords, Mighty Taco recognized significant improvements in customer engagement and satisfaction.

Afterwords is the only intelligent survey platform that enables real time service recovery. Using transactional history and customer feedback, it delivers insight that improves operations, sales and profitability. With AfterWords, business can ask their customers survey questions specific to what they purchased. AfterWords has been specifically designed for restaurant and retail environments to easily integrates with some of the most popular Cloud POS platforms. Furthermore, AfterWords real time guest recovery tools have been described as one of the most valuable pieces of technology that helps restaurant managers compete in today’s experience-based economy.

“The state-of-the-art technologies leveraged by AfterWords, combined with their forward thinking, has enabled Mighty Taco management to be immediately notified, in both text messages and e-mail formats, of a customer whose expectations were not met” said Russell Jasulevich, the CEO from Mighty Taco. “Our rapid recovery response to the customer, typically by telephone or e-mail, has wowed our customers, enabled us to quickly resolve any issue, and has helped underscore our commitment to customer satisfaction.”

“Mighty Taco is committed to providing a great customer experience for all of its customers,” said Drew Peloubet, CEO of AfterWords. “We are honored to work with a team that is so dedicated to its mission.”

About AfterWords:

AfterWords is an intelligent customer engagement and survey system that delivers users transactional history and customer feedback to create actionable data to improve operations, sales and profitability. AfterWords’ patent pending process provides more relevant data, results in less survey abandonment, and provides actionable Insights. AfterWords was developed with industry experts and university professors and has recently completed a pilot rollout with a major hospitality franchise. Discover what your customers really think using AfterWords. For more information, visit www.afterwordscx.com



