US Army to present, after new developments to armoured vehicles AI-enabled fire detection sensors are released

SMi's 4th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference 2019

SMi reports: The US Army will be presenting at the 4th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference taking place on 3rd-4th April 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future land forces must prepare for high intensity conflict, where information superiority and surveillance capabilities may be challenged by an innovative enemy. To maintain a competitive edge, it is therefore imperative for defence forces to intimately understand the capabilities available, to enhance both combat effectiveness and survivability of the vehicle.For this reason, the US Army are focusing on enhancing both combat effectiveness and connectivity of vehicles through the engineering of their new AI-enabled Hostile Fire Detection sensors for its fleet of armoured combat vehicles to identify, track and target incoming enemy small arms fire.Even if the threat isn't immediate to heavily armoured combat vehicles, such as the Stryker, there is an increasing necessity to stay ahead of near peer adversaries by quickly finding the location of the incoming enemy small arms attacks. The sensors being developed include infrared sensors, which will identify and trace the heat signatures from enemy small arms fire.As the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference returns to London in April this year, delegates will have exclusive insight into the latest development from the US Army and how they are improving situational awareness across their platforms. Visit the event website to download the event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up at: http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/einpress SMi are delighted to announce that Colonel (ret’d) Mike McCarthy, Deputy to the Commanding General, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, US Army will present on ‘Enhancing Situational Awareness Across US Armoured Vehicle Fleets’. Topics to be covered include:• The current initiatives to enhance all-round visibility• Enhancing space-based intelligence gathering and dissemination in supporting armoured vehicle deployments• Achieving crew-centric designs through enhanced cross platform integration Register by the 31/01/19 to save £200 on booking, please visit: http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/einpress The latest registrations for this event include Litef Gmbh, Escribano Mechnical & Engineering S, Schott AG, lnstro Precision Limited and more.Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness3rd-4th April 2019London, UKEvent Sponsors: Galleon Embedded Computing, Microflown Avisa, Observis Oy and PleoraSponsorship is now open, should you wish to speak or exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2019, please contact Justin Predescu on: on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Natasha Boumediene on nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk--------------------- END ------------------------------About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.