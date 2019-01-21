Issued by IT Governance

IT Governance introduces expert-led PECR Audit Service to help organisations achieve compliance

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of privacy and cyber risk management solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of its PECR (Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations) Audit Service.

The PECR regulate direct marketing and other electronic communications, and almost always require consent as the lawful basis for sending electronic communications for direct marketing purposes: if there is no existing commercial relationship, organisations must obtain consent to justify sending such communications. With the introduction of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), this can present quite a challenge, as the Regulation makes consent much harder to obtain by the standard it sets.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “In light of the UK government’s recent amendment to the PECR, enabling the ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office) to fine directors as well as organisations up to £500,000 for non-compliances, and the attention to privacy brought upon by the GDPR, organisations conducting any form of direct marketing or other electronic communications cannot risk being negligent.

“Their negligence – in not ensuring, for instance, that they have a lawful basis for sending direct marketing emails and other communications – will get them into trouble with the ICO.”

Wherever you are on your journey to compliance, consider a thorough external audit, as the insight from experienced professionals could prove crucial in discovering any cracks in your project. This is particularly the case if you are a service provider and are mandated to put appropriate technical and organisational security measures in place.

The PECR Audit Service provides an essential independent assessment of your PECR compliance project, providing a thorough understanding of the Regulations’ complex set of rules.

Provided by GRCI Law Ltd, a specialist in data privacy, cyber and information security legal and compliance advisory services, and a sister company of IT Governance, the service will look over the relevant policies and procedures and assess your security measures on-site before providing an extensive report of the findings.

To read more about the PECR Audit Service and submit your enquiry, please access the web page here.

For more information about IT Governance’s range of cyber security services, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.

About

IT Governance Ltd is the single-source provider of books, tools, training and consultancy for IT governance, risk management and compliance. It is a leading authority on data security and IT governance for business and the public sector. IT Governance is ‘non-geek’, approaching IT issues from a non-technology background and talking to management in its own language. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. More information is available at www.itgovernance.co.uk.

